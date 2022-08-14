ESPN’s Field Yates: ‘I love Gabe Davis this season’

ESPN NFL insider Field Yates laid out it pretty simple.

Does he like Gabe Davis’ outlook with the Buffalo Bills in 2022?

No. He loves it.

Yates said exactly that after explaining his reasons why. While he does not think Davis will repeat his all-time playoff outing from last season, Yates does see enough evidence that points to Davis having his best year in the NFL in 2022.

Check out Yates breaking that down via ESPN’s “Fantasy Focus” below:

My two absolute favorite stats backing up why I believe Gabe Davis will have a breakout season: 1. He’s a baller

2. Josh Allen rules pic.twitter.com/sfFJNBHidN — Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 8, 2022

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire