ESPN’s Field Yates labels Shedeur Sanders as the best pocket passer in college football last season

Ahead of this weekend’s Super Bowl, NFL insider and ESPN analyst Field Yates joined the DNVR Buffs Podcast in Las Vegas to discuss Colorado football and more specifically, Shedeur Sanders.

In company with hosts Ryan Koenigsberg and Jake Schwanitz, Yates praised Colorado’s starting quarterback:

“What people are going to misinterpret is that he’s (Sanders) this dual-threat quarterback,” Yates said on the podcast. “I think he can run. I thought he was the best pocket passer in college football this past year. When he had time to throw, I thought he was the best pure passer in the whole country.”

Yates doubled down, placing Sanders above USC’s Caleb Williams, North Carolina’s Drake Maye and LSU’s Jayden Daniels. All three are potential top-five draft picks in this year’s NFL draft.

With Sanders returning to Colorado for his senior campaign behind a new and improved offensive line, he should have plenty of opportunities to back up Yates’ talk.

