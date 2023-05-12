ESPN fantasy football analyst labels Bears RB Roschon Johnson a sleeper pick

ESPN fantasy analyst labels Roschon Johnson sleeper pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Hype is building around Chicago Bears rookie running back Roschon Johnson.

There is already one report that Johnson has the "upside" to be the Bears' featured back.

And now ESPN fantasy football analyst Mike Clay says Johnson is a sleeper pick in fantasy football because he could be getting a big role.

"Johnson's primary competition for touches will be career backup/committee backs Khalil Herbert, D'Onta Foreman and Travis Homer," Mike Clay wrote. "Johnson has a terrific size at 6-foot, 219 pounds and was super efficient at Texas. I love him as a sleeper to take on a big role in what could be a breakout offense."

At Texas, Johnson played behind Bijan Robinson, who was selected 8th-overall, by the Atlanta Falcons and consequently was out of the spotlight.

But Johnson is a talented back and NBC Sports' Chris Simms even said he had him ranked as the third best running back in the 2023 NFL Draft class.

"The Bears have D'Onta Foreman and Khalil Herbert, but a team source told me after the draft that the former Texas backup has the upside to end up Chicago's featured back," Miller wrote.

The Bears were one of the best running teams in the league, thanks in part to quarterback Justin Fields' running abilities. But the Bears figure to be a strong running team again in 2023 with an offensive line that has added guard Nate Davis in free agency and right tackle Darnell Wright in the draft.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.