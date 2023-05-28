ESPN’s fantasy expert has Commanders’ wide receivers just outside the top 10

On paper, the Washington Commanders have an outstanding group of wide receivers. Terry McLaurin has proven he’s one of the NFL’s best, catching passes from 10 quarterbacks in the first four seasons of his NFL career and going over 1,000 in each of the last three seasons.

While he was hurt during his first season in Washington, Curtis Samuel proved his value last season. Finally, there is 2022 first-round pick Jahan Dotson who led the Commanders in touchdown receptions last season despite missing five games.

Then you have Dyami Brown. Brown showed his potential in a Week 5 game against the Tennessee Titans, where he went over 100 yards and caught two touchdowns. Brown needs more opportunities. May those opportunities come under new offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and with his former college quarterback, Sam Howell?

There is also Dax Milne, who is entering his third season. Milne was Washington’s primary return man last season but could be challenged in those roles by electric undrafted rookie Kazmeir Allen.

So, where do Washington’s wide receivers rank among the NFL’s best units?

Mike Clay, a fantasy expert and NFL prognosticator for ESPN, recently ranked each NFL position group and ranked the Commanders’ wideouts as No. 11.

2023 NFL Wide Receiver Unit Ranks and Depth Charts. The Bengals top the chart and the Titans still have work to do. pic.twitter.com/jzBTwQHjFe — Mike Clay (@MikeClayNFL) May 8, 2023

It’s really difficult to argue with some of those top groups, but it still feels like Washington is being disrespected a bit here.

Would the Commanders be viewed differently if their quarterback position was already solidified? Of course. And some of the teams ranked ahead of them have one dominant wideout and some other good wide receivers. The Commanders have an excellent trio led by McLaurin who no one would question as a top-10 NFL wide receiver if he had consistent quarterback play.

Let’s be clear, being ranked No. 11 is nothing to sneeze at. It’s a solid rating, but it feels a tad low.

There is hope that Bieniemy can give Washington’s wide receivers more one-on-one opportunities in the passing game in 2023. Howell has more than enough arm strength to challenge all levels of the field. If everything comes together, this group will be viewed differently at the end of the season.

