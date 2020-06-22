ESPN explains why Bears have had worst QB play in Super Bowl era

On Monday ESPN released their rankings of every NFL franchise based on QB play during the Super Bowl era, and I'm sorry, you know where this is going.

No one – not one single team – finished worse than the Bears. The Browns are quite literally famous for a jersey that chronicles their failures and even they've been better than the Bears. (Cleveland beat Tampa Bay too if that helps.)

ESPN broke the rankings down into four categories: Overall QB Production, Pro Bowl Caliber Seasons, QB Continuity, and Overall. They ranked the Bears 32nd in three, and 31st in the fourth. The 'Did You Know?' writeup is so, so dark:

Here's one reason the Bears finished last in the rankings. There are 126 instances of a player throwing 30 touchdown passes in a season, and 186 instances of a player with 4,000 passing yards in a season in NFL history. Yet no Bears player has done either. They are the only franchise never to have a 4,000-yard passer, despite having played 100 seasons. The stat is so mind-boggling, I had to extend it beyond the Super Bowl era.

You can read the whole thing right here if you want. Or, you know, just do something else. This doesn't need to be your fight.

