ESPN experts project Auburn to face American Athletic Conference team in bowl game

After a tough loss to Texas A&M on Sept. 23, most experts were skeptical about Auburn’s bowl chances. However, it appears that Auburn has redeemed itself after a near upset of No. 1 Georgia last Saturday.

ESPN college football experts Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach are both confident that Auburn will earn a bowl bid, but they can’t agree on where or whom they will play.

In week five’s ESPN bowl projections, Bonagura forecasts a Gasparilla Bowl appearance for the Tigers, pitting them against the SMU Mustangs, who are led by former offensive coordinator, Rhett Lashlee. The Mustangs are 3-2 currently, with wins over Louisiana Tech, Prarie View A&M, and Charlotte. SMU has losses to Oklahoma and archrival TCU.

As for Schlabach, his prediction for Auburn is a short drive to Birmingham to compete at the Birmingham Bowl against Tulane. The Green Wave stunned USC and Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams in the Cotton Bowl last season. This year, Tulane is 4-1 with its lone blemish being a 37-20 hiccup against Ole Miss.

If either of the projections were to come true, Auburn would complete bowl season before Christmas. The Gasparilla Bowl is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 22 at 5:30 p.m. CT at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The Birmingham Bowl is scheduled for the following day at 11 a.m. CT at Protective Stadium in Birmingham.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire