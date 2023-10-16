ESPN experts disagree on Florida’s bowl game destination after Week 7

The Florida Gators are back home and enjoying a bye week after taking down the South Carolina Gamecocks last Saturday after winning their last two matchups.

College football experts at ESPN took notes during Week 7 and made their bowl game projections for the postseason on Monday. Sportswriters Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach both think the Gators will go bowling in December but in different bowl games.

Bonagura predicts the Gators will take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the 2023 Tax Slayer Gator Bowl. Both teams have taken significant losses, but have both managed to collect upset wins at home. Notre Dame took down the USC Trojans in prime time Saturday night and Floridavol blasted through the Tennessee Volunteers in Week 3.

Schlabach has the Gators taking on the Clemson Tigers in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl. The Tigers are coming off a win over Wake Forest and are still recovering from its tug-of-war battle with the No. 4 Florida State Seminoles.

The Duke’s Mayo Bowl will be played in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Dec. 27. The Tax Slayer Gator Bowl takes place Dec. 29 in Jacksonville, Florida.

CBS Sports made a similar projection this week, placing the Gators in a matchup with the Duke Blue Devils, who would technically have the home-state advantage in the same bowl game.

The next contest for Florida will be against the Georgia Bulldogs on Oct. 28 in Jacksonville at the same venue where the Gator Bowl will be held.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire