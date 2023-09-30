ESPN examines the Falcons’ biggest issue on offense

The Atlanta Falcons love to run the football, and they’re one of the best teams in the NFL at doing so. However, you can’t run the ball on every play. When the ground game gets taken away, you have to have answers.

In Week 3, the team had no answers for the Lions, leading to Atlanta’s first loss of the season. The Falcons need to find more balance on offense or they will continue to fall behind early in games.

In ESPN’s latest power rankings, each beat reporter highlighted their team’s biggest weakness on offense through the first three games. ESPN’s Michael Rothstein said the Falcons’ ability to overcome slow starts is unsustainable:

In Week 1, the offense was aided by three defensive turnovers that set the team up with good field position. Against Green Bay, Atlanta trailed by 12 points going into the fourth quarter. Then in Week 3, the Falcons were held without a touchdown.

Perhaps the offense can get back on track in Week 4 against a Jaguars team that allows 25 points per game.

