ESPN examines the Falcons’ biggest issue on offense
The Atlanta Falcons love to run the football, and they’re one of the best teams in the NFL at doing so. However, you can’t run the ball on every play. When the ground game gets taken away, you have to have answers.
In Week 3, the team had no answers for the Lions, leading to Atlanta’s first loss of the season. The Falcons need to find more balance on offense or they will continue to fall behind early in games.
In ESPN’s latest power rankings, each beat reporter highlighted their team’s biggest weakness on offense through the first three games. ESPN’s Michael Rothstein said the Falcons’ ability to overcome slow starts is unsustainable:
After every game, quarterback Desmond Ridder (and others) have lamented how Atlanta hasn’t been able to find an offensive flow early in games. The Falcons have two first-half touchdowns in their first three games and the struggles have led Atlanta to have more pressure put on it in the second halves. Twice, the Falcons have found second-half rhythm, but that’s not a sustainable way to play — and it starts with more consistency from Ridder and better protection from the offensive line. – Michael Rothstein, ESPN
In Week 1, the offense was aided by three defensive turnovers that set the team up with good field position. Against Green Bay, Atlanta trailed by 12 points going into the fourth quarter. Then in Week 3, the Falcons were held without a touchdown.
Perhaps the offense can get back on track in Week 4 against a Jaguars team that allows 25 points per game.
Twitter reacts to Pitts trade talk