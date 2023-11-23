ESPN Events Invitational: How to watch Penn State vs. no. 13 Texas A&M on Thanksgiving

Get ready to add a little dose of Penn State basketball to your Thanksgiving menu. The Nittany Lions are down in Florida to participate in the ESPN Events Invitational for the Thanksgiving weekend, and it all begins on Thursday with a rematch with Texas A&M. Penn State and the Aggies will play in the opening game of this year’s ESPN Events Invitational with the winner moving on to play the winner of today’s FAU-Butler game, with the losing teams from each game meeting in the consolation side of the weekend tournament bracket.

Penn State comes into the game with a 4-0 record after picking up four straight wins at home in the Bryce Jordan Center. Kanye Clary is averaging a team-high 17.5 points per game and transfer Ace Baldwin Jr. is leading the Big Ten with 3.0 steals per game.

Texas A&M is also 4-0 coming into the ESPN Events Invitational and they come in as the highest-ranked team in the tournament. Ranked no. 13 in the latest USA TODAY Sports Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll, the Aggies are led by Wade Taylor IV with 17.0 ppg and has a couple of other players averaging double-digit points per game with Tyrece Radford (15.5 ppg) and Henry Coleman III (13.3 ppg).

Penn State eliminated Texas A&M from the NCAA Basketball Tournament last March with a 76-59 victory over the Aggies in the first round of the tournament. Andrew Funk, now in the NBA’s G-League, scorched the Aggies with 27 points with eight three-pointers. Jalen Pickett added 19 points with 8 assists and 7 rebounds in the win. Penn State has undergone some drastic changes since that tournament win, however, and the Aggies will have a bit of revenge on the mind.

Here is how to watch the game while stuffing your face with some turkey and mashed potatoes and whatever else is your favorite side dish on Thanksgiving.

Penn State vs. Texas A&M Men’s Basketball

Date: Thursday, Nov. 23

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Here is the full schedule of games for the entire ESPN Events Invitational.

