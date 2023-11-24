ESPN Events Invitational: How to watch Penn State vs. Butler on Black Friday

Penn State will continue its journey in the ESPN Events Invitational on Black Friday with a matchup against Butler on Friday afternoon. After both teams lost their opening game against a ranked opponent, the Nittany Lions and Bulldogs will square off in the consolation round at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

Penn State lost to Texas A&M in the opening game of the ESPN Events Invitational on Thanksgiving, 89-77. Butler came up short against FAU, 91-86. Texas A&M and FAU will play in the semifinal game on Friday as well.

This is the second straight season Penn State and Butler will meet. The two teams played each other in State College last season as part of the Gavitt Tipoff Games schedule, with Penn State winning 68-62 last November.

Penn State will be led by Kanye Clary, who is averaging 17.8 points per game this season. Ace Baldwin Jr. is adding 11.2 ppg with 3.4 assists and 2.6 steals per game. Butler had five players score in double figures in their loss to FAU, including a 19-point effort from Jahmyl Telfort.

The winner of today’s game will meet the winner of the VCU vs. Boise State matchup in the other consolation game. This leaves the possibility of a Penn State-VCU matchup on the table. Penn State head coach Mike Rhoades coached VCU before taking the Penn State job and a couple of other VCU players followed him to State College. The winners of the consolation games will meet on Sunday, as will the losing teams.

Here is how to watch today’s basketball game as you fill up on some Thanksgiving leftovers and prepare for tonight’s football game between Penn State and Michigan State.

Penn State vs. Butler Men’s Basketball

Date: Friday, Nov. 24

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Here is the full schedule of games for the entire ESPN Events Invitational.

NCAA Basketball: ESPN Events Invitational-Penn State at Texas A&M

Nov 23, 2023; Kissimmee, FL, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Kanye Clary (0) drives to…

Nov 23, 2023; Kissimmee, FL, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Kanye Clary (0) drives to the hoop guarded by Texas A&M Aggies forward Henry Coleman III (15) in the first half during the ESPN Events Invitational at State Farm Field House. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Basketball: ESPN Events Invitational-Penn State at Texas A&M

Nov 23, 2023; Kissimmee, FL, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Nick Kern Jr. (3) controls…

Nov 23, 2023; Kissimmee, FL, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Nick Kern Jr. (3) controls the ball against the Texas A&M Aggies in the first half during the ESPN Events Invitational at State Farm Field House. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Basketball: ESPN Events Invitational-Penn State at Texas A&M

Nov 23, 2023; Kissimmee, FL, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Ace Baldwin Jr. (1) controls…

Nov 23, 2023; Kissimmee, FL, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Ace Baldwin Jr. (1) controls the ball guarded by Texas A&M Aggies guard Wade Taylor IV (4) in the first half during the ESPN Events Invitational at State Farm Field House. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Basketball: ESPN Events Invitational-Penn State at Texas A&M

Nov 23, 2023; Kissimmee, FL, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Ace Baldwin Jr. (1) drives…

Nov 23, 2023; Kissimmee, FL, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Ace Baldwin Jr. (1) drives the basket guarded by Texas A&M Aggies guard Jace Carter (0) in the first half during the ESPN Events Invitational at State Farm Field House. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Basketball: ESPN Events Invitational-Penn State at Texas A&M

Nov 23, 2023; Kissimmee, FL, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Kanye Clary (0) guard Nick…

Nov 23, 2023; Kissimmee, FL, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Kanye Clary (0) guard Nick Kern Jr. (3) forward Zach Hicks (24) and guard Ace Baldwin Jr. (1) looks on while forward Puff Johnson (4) attempts a free throw against the Texas A&M Aggies in the first half during the ESPN Events Invitational at State Farm Field House. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Basketball: ESPN Events Invitational-Penn State at Texas A&M

Nov 23, 2023; Kissimmee, FL, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions head coach Mike Rhoades reacts after…

Nov 23, 2023; Kissimmee, FL, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions head coach Mike Rhoades reacts after a call against the Texas A&M Aggies in the first half during the ESPN Events Invitational at State Farm Field House. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Basketball: ESPN Events Invitational-Penn State at Texas A&M

Nov 23, 2023; Kissimmee, FL, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Ace Baldwin Jr. (1) controls…

Nov 23, 2023; Kissimmee, FL, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Ace Baldwin Jr. (1) controls the ball guarded by Texas A&M Aggies guard Wade Taylor IV (4) in the first half during the ESPN Events Invitational at State Farm Field House. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Basketball: ESPN Events Invitational-Penn State at Texas A&M

Nov 23, 2023; Kissimmee, FL, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Nick Kern Jr. (3) drives…

Nov 23, 2023; Kissimmee, FL, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Nick Kern Jr. (3) drives the basket guarded by Texas A&M Aggies guard Jace Carter (0) in the first half during the ESPN Events Invitational at State Farm Field House. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Basketball: ESPN Events Invitational-Penn State at Texas A&M

Nov 23, 2023; Kissimmee, FL, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions forward Zach Hicks (24) drives the…

Nov 23, 2023; Kissimmee, FL, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions forward Zach Hicks (24) drives the ball past Texas A&M Aggies forward Henry Coleman III (15) in the first half during the ESPN Events Invitational at State Farm Field House. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Basketball: ESPN Events Invitational-Penn State at Texas A&M

Nov 23, 2023; Kissimmee, FL, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Nick Kern Jr. (3) controls…

Nov 23, 2023; Kissimmee, FL, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Nick Kern Jr. (3) controls the ball against the Texas A&M Aggies in the first half during the ESPN Events Invitational at State Farm Field House. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Basketball: ESPN Events Invitational-Penn State at Texas A&M

Nov 23, 2023; Kissimmee, FL, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Kanye Clary (0) drives to…

Nov 23, 2023; Kissimmee, FL, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Kanye Clary (0) drives to the hoop guarded by Texas A&M Aggies guard Manny Obaseki (35) in the first half during the ESPN Events Invitational at State Farm Field House. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Basketball: ESPN Events Invitational-Penn State at Texas A&M

Nov 23, 2023; Kissimmee, FL, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Kanye Clary (0) drives to…

Nov 23, 2023; Kissimmee, FL, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Kanye Clary (0) drives to the basket past Texas A&M Aggies forward Henry Coleman III (15) in the first half during the ESPN Events Invitational at State Farm Field House. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Basketball: ESPN Events Invitational-Penn State at Texas A&M

Nov 23, 2023; Kissimmee, FL, USA; a general view of the arena before a game between…

Nov 23, 2023; Kissimmee, FL, USA; a general view of the arena before a game between Penn State Nittany Lions and the Texas A&M Aggies at the ESPN Events Invitational at State Farm Field House. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Basketball: ESPN Events Invitational-Penn State at Texas A&M

Nov 23, 2023; Kissimmee, FL, USA; a general view of the arena before a game between…

Nov 23, 2023; Kissimmee, FL, USA; a general view of the arena before a game between Penn State Nittany Lions and the Texas A&M Aggies at the ESPN Events Invitational at State Farm Field House. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Basketball: ESPN Events Invitational-Penn State at Texas A&M

Nov 23, 2023; Kissimmee, FL, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Ace Baldwin Jr. (1) controls…

Nov 23, 2023; Kissimmee, FL, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Ace Baldwin Jr. (1) controls the ball against the Texas A&M Aggies in the first half during the ESPN Events Invitational at State Farm Field House. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Basketball: ESPN Events Invitational-Penn State at Texas A&M

Nov 23, 2023; Kissimmee, FL, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Ace Baldwin Jr. (1) controls…

Nov 23, 2023; Kissimmee, FL, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Ace Baldwin Jr. (1) controls the ball against the Texas A&M Aggies in the first half during the ESPN Events Invitational at State Farm Field House. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Basketball: ESPN Events Invitational-Penn State at Texas A&M

Nov 23, 2023; Kissimmee, FL, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Kanye Clary (0) shoots the…

Nov 23, 2023; Kissimmee, FL, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Kanye Clary (0) shoots the ball against the Texas A&M Aggies in the first half during the ESPN Events Invitational at State Farm Field House. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Basketball: ESPN Events Invitational-Penn State at Texas A&M

Nov 23, 2023; Kissimmee, FL, USA; Texas A&M Aggies guard Tyrece Radford (23) looks to pass…

Nov 23, 2023; Kissimmee, FL, USA; Texas A&M Aggies guard Tyrece Radford (23) looks to pass the ball guarded by Penn State Nittany Lions guard Ace Baldwin Jr. (1) and forward Qudus Wahab (22) in the second half during the ESPN Events Invitational at State Farm Field House. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Basketball: ESPN Events Invitational-Penn State at Texas A&M

Nov 23, 2023; Kissimmee, FL, USA; Texas A&M Aggies guard Wade Taylor IV (4) drives to…

Nov 23, 2023; Kissimmee, FL, USA; Texas A&M Aggies guard Wade Taylor IV (4) drives to the basket past Penn State Nittany Lions forward Zach Hicks (24) in the second half during the ESPN Events Invitational at State Farm Field House. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Basketball: ESPN Events Invitational-Penn State at Texas A&M

Nov 23, 2023; Kissimmee, FL, USA; Texas A&M Aggies guard Manny Obaseki (35) shoots the ball…

Nov 23, 2023; Kissimmee, FL, USA; Texas A&M Aggies guard Manny Obaseki (35) shoots the ball over Penn State Nittany Lions forward Puff Johnson (4) in the second half during the ESPN Events Invitational at State Farm Field House. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Basketball: ESPN Events Invitational-Penn State at Texas A&M

Nov 23, 2023; Kissimmee, FL, USA; Texas A&M Aggies forward Solomon Washington (13) reacts after dunking…

Nov 23, 2023; Kissimmee, FL, USA; Texas A&M Aggies forward Solomon Washington (13) reacts after dunking the ball against the Penn State Nittany Lions in the second half during the ESPN Events Invitational at State Farm Field House. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Basketball: ESPN Events Invitational-Penn State at Texas A&M

Nov 23, 2023; Kissimmee, FL, USA; Texas A&M Aggies guard Wade Taylor IV (4) drives down…

Nov 23, 2023; Kissimmee, FL, USA; Texas A&M Aggies guard Wade Taylor IV (4) drives down court guarded by Penn State Nittany Lions guard Ace Baldwin Jr. (1) in the second half during the ESPN Events Invitational at State Farm Field House. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Basketball: ESPN Events Invitational-Penn State at Texas A&M

Nov 23, 2023; Kissimmee, FL, USA; Texas A&M Aggies forward Henry Coleman III (15) guards Penn…

Nov 23, 2023; Kissimmee, FL, USA; Texas A&M Aggies forward Henry Coleman III (15) guards Penn State Nittany Lions guard Ace Baldwin Jr. (1) in the second half during the ESPN Events Invitational at State Farm Field House. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Basketball: ESPN Events Invitational-Penn State at Texas A&M

Nov 23, 2023; Kissimmee, FL, USA; Texas A&M Aggies forward Henry Coleman III (15) guards Penn…

Nov 23, 2023; Kissimmee, FL, USA; Texas A&M Aggies forward Henry Coleman III (15) guards Penn State Nittany Lions guard Ace Baldwin Jr. (1) in the second half during the ESPN Events Invitational at State Farm Field House. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

