ESPN Events Invitational at Disney: No. 19 FAU fights off Butler while Texas A&M stays undefeated

No. 19 FAU, which went to the Final Four last season, found itself in a heated battle with unranked Butler in the second game at the ESPN Events Invitational at the Wide World of Sports complex on Thanksgiving Day.

The Owls (3-1) closed stronger to win 91-86.

After leading most of the way, the Owls gave up a 46-42 halftime edge in the second half when the Bulldogs went up 70-66.

FAU, however, went on a 20-10 run to regain control and seal the victory with six players in double figures led by Vladislav Goldin (19 points, 11 rebounds), Johnell Davis (15 points, 9 rebounds), Jalen Gaffney (14 points), Alijah Martin (13 points), Bryan Greenlee (11 points) and Tre Carroll (10 points).

Butler (3-2) was led by Jahmyl Telfort (19 points), who had four other teammates score in double figures.

Texas A&M 89, Penn State 77

In the opener Texas A&M pulled away for in the second half to stay undefeated. Henry Coleman III led the Aggies (5-0) with 24 points and Wade Taylor IV added 23. Tyrece Radford added 14.

Penn State (4-1) was led by Kanye Clary (19 points) Puff Johnson (15 points).

Bishop Moore star Hunter Cattoor will play with Virginia Tech in an 8 p.m. game vs. Boise State.

More to come ….