ESPN’s early Junior 300 rankings includes two Oklahoma commits

The class of 2024 is the recruiting class at the forefront of the college football world. Those student-athletes are preparing for their final years of high school football and looking to decide where their next destinations will be. Oklahoma already has a top 30 class, and you can be sure they will continue to ascend as the months wear on.

The 2025 class is starting to see their recruitments pick up. The contact between players and coaching staff transitions from preliminary introductions to building bonds and trust. Plenty of players have committed to schools despite being unable to take any official visits yet. Oklahoma has put in work for the class of 2025 and is one of schools with multiple commitments so far. ESPN published its first iteration of the ESPN Junior 300, and a pair of Oklahoma commitments are represented.

Oklahoma’s chosen QB for the class of 2025 and its first commit, Kevin Sperry, checks in at No. 131. Gracen Harris, one of Texas high school football’s best slot receivers, checks in at No. 101. Both prospects are rated four-star recruits by ESPN.

Oklahoma joins Georgia, Alabama, and Penn State as schools with multiple commits from ESPN’s Junior 300. Georgia leads the way as the reigning national champions already have seven commitments from the ESPN 300 for 2025.

Outside of the two commits the Sooners already have, there are some notable names in the rankings that the Sooners actively recruiting.

Davon Mitchell, a five-star tight end in the rankings, is among the most notable of the uncommitted. Mitchell is the best friend and former teammate of Oklahoma’s four-star 2024 QB commit Michael Hawkins. Mitchell has been projected to land with the Oklahoma Sooners for some time. That would be a significant commitment marking Jeff Lebby’s second five-star commit as offensive coordinator.

Five-star wide receiver Dakorien Moore from Duncanville High School has a well-known connection with Sooners wide receivers coach Emmett Jones. Oklahoma figures to be prominent in recruiting the Texas powerhouse due to Jones’ ties with the school and the North Texas area.

Oklahoma has also offered four-star receivers Andrew Marsh and Isaiah Mozee. The early commitments from Kevin Sperry and Gracen Harris will help them, especially amongst prospects from the state of Texas.

