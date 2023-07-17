ESPN early 2024 NFL mock draft sends Bills a linebacker

ESPN is predicting the Buffalo Bills will need to address their linebacker position again next offseason.

In a way-too-way 2024 NFL draft mock ahead of… the start of the 2023 season… ESPN has Buffalo addressing that position again with their first-round pick in 2024.

In this year’s draft, Dorian Williams was the linebacker the Bills selected but back in the third round. Heading into the draft, the position was a need after the departure of Tremaine Edmunds in free agency.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Despite selecting Williams, it’s not clear what could happen at Edmunds’ old spot this offseason. Buffalo is having an open competition between a few players with Williams or Tyrel Dodson, Edmunds’ backup last season, being the top candidates.

Looking ahead with the projection, ESPN sends the Bills Clemson linebacker Jeremiah Trotter. The idea of selecting him is directly stated: To replace Edmunds.

Here’s how ESPN’s breaks down the Bills’ selection of Trotter at No. 28 overall:

Jeremiah Trotter Jr., LB, Clemson Trotter’s instincts, speed and feel for attacking downhill were consistent on tape during his breakout sophomore year (91 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks and two interceptions). At 6-foot, 230 pounds, he isn’t a big presence in the middle, but his foresight and reaction skills help him anticipate offensive concepts. The Bills found success in drafting an undersize but instinctive linebacker in Matt Milano in 2017. Pairing him alongside Trotter would provide the team with a really good duo in the middle of Sean McDermott’s defense. Potential needs: DL, WR, OT

Related

Who are locks to make the Bills' 53-man roster on defense?

Bills' Dorian Williams predicted to make 'All-Rookie team' in 2023

ESPN: Bills' Jordan Poyer, Micah Hyde left off list of 10-best NFL safeties

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire