ESPN dubs OT Kaleb McGary a perfect match for Broncos in free agency

ESPN’s Matt Bowen recently released his list of the “best team fits” for the NFL’s top 50 free agents, and he has a notable offensive lineman landing with the Denver Broncos (subscription required for link).

Bowen believes Atlanta Falcons right tackle Kaleb McGary would be a perfect fit for the Broncos under new head coach Sean Payton. McGary (6-7, 306 pounds) is a former first-round pick who has started 63 games since 2019.

McGary, 27, would be a big signing for Denver, a team that is expected to shore up its offensive line this spring.

Meanwhile, Bowen lists the Chicago Bears as the best fit for Broncos free agent defensive lineman Dre’Mont Jones and the Los Angeles Rams as the best landing spot for Denver guard Dalton Risner. Jones and Risner are arguably the Broncos’ most notable free agents this spring.

Here’s the full list of Denver players scheduled to become free agents. The NFL’s free agency negotiating window will open on March 13.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire