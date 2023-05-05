ESPN drops Ohio State in post spring college football power rankings

The Ohio State football program is coming off of two-straight losses to Michigan and a heartwrenching loss to Georgia in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in the College Football Playoff. Seemingly everyone with a keyboard and half a brain believe the Buckeyes have been surpassed by the Wolverines as the best team in the Big Ten.

Over the last couple of years, it would be hard to argue with because Michigan has put its throat on the Scarlet and Gray’s intentions of winning the Big Ten.

However, there’s no denying the fact that Ohio State still has the talent to beat and contend with anyone, including Michigan, Georgia, Alabama, and anyone else. In fact, the latest ESPN FPI has OSU as the No. 1 team.

But there’s another ESPN ranking that we like to follow closely, and it has a little different take on where the Buckeyes are in the 2023 college football landscape after the conclusion of spring.

Here’s an updated top 25 ranking of ESPN’s college football power rankings after all the spring games and practices concluded.

Wisconsin Badgers

Dec 27, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Wisconsin Badgers head coach Luke Fickell against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the second half of the 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN post-spring ranking

Not Ranked ⇑

What you need to know

Hope is in the air in Madison with the arrival of new head coach Luke Fickell. Will the change pay immediate dividends?

Kentucky Wildcats

Oct. 27, 2018; Columbia, MO, USA; A general view of a Kentucky Wildcats helmet during the game against the Missouri Tigers at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field. Kentucky won 15-14. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Change from last ESPN power ranking

Not Ranked ⇑

What you need to know

Kentucky loses quarterback Will Levis, but the thought is that several very good recruiting classes still have the cupboard more than bare to keep things at a pretty high level.

UTSA Roadrunners

Oct. 21, 2017; San Antonio, TX, USA; UTSA Roadrunners helmet on the turf after winning 20-7 against the Rice Owls. John Gutierrez-USA TODAY Sports

Change from last ESPN power ranking

22 ⇓

What you need to know

The Roadrunners have been one of the Group of Five darlings over the last couple of years and will be trying to move even further up in the voters’ and public perceptions.

Ole Miss Rebels

Oct. 12, 2019; Columbia, MO, USA; A general view of a Mississippi Rebels helmet during the game against the Missouri Tigers at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Change from last ESPN power ranking

20 ⇓

What you need to know

There have been a lot of changes to the roster and coaching makeup of the Rebels, but head coach Lane Kiffin still remains. Many believe in his ability to keep the program at a respectable level.

North Carolina Tarheels

Oct 29, 2022; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye (10) with offensive lineman Asim Richards (72) after running for a first down as Pittsburgh Panthers defensive lineman Deslin Alexandre (5) is in the background in the fourth quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Change from last ESPN power ranking

21 ⇔

What you need to know

Head coach Mack Brown has brought Carolina into relevancy, and that should remain with Heisman candidate Drake Maye back at quarterback. Now, about that defense …

Texas Tech Red Raiders

Nov 26, 2022; Lubbock, Texas, USA; A general view of a Texas Tech Red Raiders helmet during the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Change from last ESPN power ranking

23 ⇓

What you need to know

There are a lot of questions for Texas Tech despite a four-game winning streak to end the season. I have to admit, it’s a little surprising to see the Red Raiders in ESPN’s top 20.

Tulane Green Wave

Oct 31, 2014; New Orleans, LA, USA; The mascot for the Tulane Green Wave runs onto the field during their game against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the fourth quarter at Yulman Stadium. Cincinnati won, 38-14. Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Change from last ESPN power ranking

19 ⇔

What you need to know

Quarterback Michael Pratt and most of his offensive line returns, but there are some replacements needed on defense. Still, there’s talent there to keep the Green Wave among the best of the Group of Five teams.

Kansas State Wildcats

Nov 6, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; A general view of a Kansas State Wildcats helmet against the Kansas Jayhawks during the second half at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Change from last ESPN power ranking

18 ⇔

What you need to know

Whether Kansas State can remain among the top 20 teams in the country will depend on replacing Duece Vaughn at tailback and the production of quarterback Will Howard.

Oregon State Beavers

Jul 29, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; A detailed view of Oregon State Beavers helmet during Pac-12 Media Day at Novo Theater. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Change from last ESPN power ranking

17 ⇔

What you need to know

The Beavers had a great year last season, and return a lot of production. Whether or not Oregon State takes a further step or not has a lot to do with whether or not Clemson transfer quarterback DJ Uiagalelei can figure things out.

TCU Horned Frogs

Jul 14, 2022; Arlington, TX, USA; A view of the TCU Horned Frogs helmet logo during the Big 12 Media Day at AT&T Stadium. Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Change from last ESPN power ranking

12 ⇑

What you need to know

Blood and guts quarterback Max Duggan is gone along with other key offensive contributors, but head coach Sonny Dykes seems to know how to figure things out on offense.

Oregon Ducks

An “End racism” sticker joins the American Flag on the helmets of Oregon players Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Change from last ESPN power ranking

9 ⇑

What you need to know

Bo Nix is back at quarterback, but change is afoot with the coaching staff and personnel on the roster. That could make things difficult to remain in the top ten in 2023.

Utah Utes

What Utah's Kyle Whittingham said about Ohio State after the Rose Bowl

Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham looks to the scoreboard during the fourth quarter of the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2022. Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Change from last ESPN power ranking

13 ⇑

What you need to know

Is there a more fun program to follow than Utah? You have to love the culture and style of play under Kyle Whittingham. If quarterback Cameron Rising can be fully healthy, look out for the Utes to be right there among the favorites in the Pac-12 again.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Ohio State vs. Notre Dame: 5 reasons the Buckeyes will beat the Irish

Apr 23, 2022; Notre Dame, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman runs onto the field for warmups before the Blue-Gold Game at Notre Dame Stadium. Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Change from last ESPN power ranking

14 ⇓

What you need to know

Notre Dame is putting a lot of hope on Wake Forest transfer quarterback Sam Hartman to boost an offense that struggled last season. If there’s forward momentum there, the defense should be good enough to make the Fighting Irish at or near the top ten in 2023.

Washington Huskies

Nov 23, 2018; Pullman, WA, USA; Washington Huskies helmet sits during a football game against the Washington State Cougars in the second half at Martin Stadium. The Huskies won 28-15. Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Change from last ESPN power ranking

11 ⇑

What you need to know

Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. should be must-watch television if the rebuilt offensive line can protect him. The season likely hinges on the play of the O-line.

Tennessee Volunteers

Nov 23, 2019; Columbia, MO, USA; A general view of a Tennessee Volunteers helmet during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field. Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Change from last ESPN power ranking

10 ⇑

What you need to know

Can former Michigan quarterback Joe Milton be Hendon Hooker 2.0 within the confines of Josh Heupel’s system? If so, the Vols could again cause some issues in the SEC.

Texas Longhorns

Nov 10, 2018; Lubbock, TX, USA; A Texas Longhorns helmet on the sidelines during the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones AT&T Stadium. Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Change from last ESPN power ranking

16 ⇓

What you need to know

The annual hype machine is cranking out expectations again for the Texas program. Former Ohio State quarterback Quinn Eweres seems to be the talented starter under center that can get it done with a lot of weapons around him.

Clemson Tigers

The Clemson football helmet near the Fiesta Bowl trophy at the coaches’ press conference in Scottsdale, Arizona Friday, December 27, 2019. Credit: USA Today Sports

Change from last ESPN power ranking

16 ⇓

What you need to know

Whether or not Clemson’s past success is a product of this lofty ranking is a real possibility. The defense should be strong, but the offense has to get its act together with players that aren’t as talented as they were a couple of years ago.

Penn State Nittany Lions

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Change from last ESPN power ranking

6 ⇑

What you need to know

Penn State has the potential to be a spoiler to Ohio State and Michigan. The talent around new quarterback Drew Allar is there if things can come together at the right time.

LSU Tigers

LSU cornerback enters transfer portal, lists Ohio State in top 4

Oct 6, 2018; Gainesville, FL, USA; A detailed view of LSU Tigers football helmets against the Florida Gators during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Change from last ESPN power ranking

8 ⇓

What you need to know

LSU oozed talent on its roster last season but was too inconsistent to take down top dog Georgia. Quarterback Jayden Daniels might be the best quarterback in the SEC in 2023.

Alabama Crimson Tide

Jul 18, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; An Alabama Crimson Tide helmet is shown on the main stage during SEC football media day at the College Football Hall of Fame. Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Change from last ESPN power ranking

5 ⇑

What you need to know

It sure feels like everyone is sleeping on Alabama because of one off year. This is arguably the most talented roster in college football and if things can be fine at quarterback, look out.

Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State 2023 Big Ten football schedule announced | Buckeyes Wire

Oct. 1, 2022; Columbus; A sticker-laden Ohio State Buckeyes helmet sits on the turf during warmups before Saturday’s game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in Columbus. Barbara Perenic/Columbus Dispatch

Change from last ESPN power ranking

2 ⇑

What you need to know

Ohio State dropping to No. 5 must have to do almost solely with the departure of C.J. Stroud and the issues replacing and developing the offensive line. The defense should be a lot better and the offense still has more skill on the outside than any other team in the country.

USC Trojans

Dec 29, 2017; Arlington, TX, USA; General overall view of the 2017 Cotton Bowl logo on the back of the helmet of Southern California Trojans long snapper Jake Olson at AT&T Stadium. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Change from last ESPN power ranking

7 ⇓

What you need to know

The defense is really the only thing that held USC back last season. With Caleb Williams back and an offense that should be spectacular, the Trojans are a real threat to make their first College Football Playoff this fall, as long as the defense improves — even modestly.

Florida State Seminoles

Dec 29, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell looks on from the sidelines against the Oklahoma Sooners in the second quarter during the 2022 Cheez-It Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Change from last ESPN power ranking

4 ⇓

What you need to know

This seems awfully high for a program that lost to every ranked team it played last season. Jordan Travis is a good quarterback with options around him, but it still feels like the Seminoles aren’t quite there yet.

Michigan Wolverines

Dec 30, 2016; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; A Michigan Wolverines football helmet sits on the field prior to the game between the Florida State Seminoles and the Michigan Wolverines at Hard Rock Stadium. Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Change from last ESPN power ranking

3 ⇓

What you need to know

There’s no denying the amount of returning production Michigan has coming into 2023. Can the Wolverines stay atop the Big Ten when being the hunted, and can they finally win a postseason game when all the bright lights are on?

Georgia Bulldogs

Dec 12, 2020; Columbia, Missouri, USA; A detailed view of a Georgia Bulldogs helmet during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Change from last ESPN power ranking

1 ⇔

What you need to know

Georgia has to replace some defensive stars and of course quarterback Stetson Bennett, but the talent has been stockpiled for a few years now. One look at a schedule that’s not exactly murderer’s row should scare everyone else.

