ESPN draft day predictor projected Patriots’ likeliest first pick

The build-up for the 2023 NFL draft from the New England Patriots’ perspective has been fun, given the number of different ways the team can approach the No. 14 overall pick.

This is the highest draft selection the Patriots have had in nearly 15 years, and they could use help at a multitude of different positions, including wide receiver, cornerback, offensive tackle and safety. That has been reflected with various mock drafts projecting them to go after a number of different players.

A recent one even has the team taking Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson in the first round.

When compiling data, ESPN analytics put together charts that show the likeliest players to be selected on the draft board at each particular pick. For the Patriots at No. 14, that player was Georgia offensive tackle Broderick Jones.

Even though New England has done a tremendous job of building depth at their tackle positions in the offseason, they could still use a young, burgeoning talent capable of growing into one of the foundational pieces for the offensive front.

Isaiah Wynn’s contract ran up after the 2022 season, and Trent Brown struggled at times last season. It’s clearly time for the Patriots to start fortifying their protection up front for quarterback Mac Jones.

Whether they choose to do so on the first night of the draft by selecting a large, athletic player like Broderick Jones remains to be seen. There should be other options down the line if the team holds off until day two.

But then again, nothing is promised when the draft board goes live.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire