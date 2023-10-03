ESPN doesn't release audience numbers for ESPN+ game (again)

For the second straight year, ESPN+ had exclusive broadcast rights for an NFL game from London. For the second straight year, ESPN did not disclose the size of the audience for the London game.

Last year, ESPN didn't disclose the viewership of Broncos-Jaguars from London. This year, ESPN didn't disclose the viewership of Falcons-Jaguars from London.

Instead, buried in the release touting the viewership from Monday night's game on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 was this declaration: "The Falcons-Jaguars traditional game presentation was the most-viewed event ever on ESPN+."

That's the same thing ESPN said after last year's game. But without any numbers, it's impossible to know what it means.

Bottom line? If they thought the numbers were good, we'd know what they are.