ESPN disrespects Steelers’ Chase Claypool in rookie rankings

Apparently, ESPN forgot all about Steelers rookie receiver Chase Claypool when compiling its latest NFL rookie rankings. What’s worse is that Claypool was excluded entirely. His name was never mentioned in the piece.

Quarterbacks Justin Herbert and Joe Burrow at No. 1 and No. 2 can’t be argued. Wide receivers can’t be compared to other positions. But as far as Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson and Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins are concerned, they should not even be mentioned if Claypool isn’t.

He’s, by far, the most versatile of the 2020 NFL receivers class. Let’s take a look at the numbers:

Chase Claypool

500 receiving yards, 7 touchdowns, 24 first downs

22 rush yards, 2 touchdowns, 4 first downs

Justin Jefferson

727 yards, 3 touchdowns, 29 first downs

Doesn’t run the ball

Tee Higgins

603 receiving yards, 4 touchdowns, 32 first downs

28 rush yards, 0 touchdowns, 1 first down

Last I checked, touchdowns put points on the board, not yards, and Chase has nine to Jefferson’s three and Higgins’ four. ESPN needs to take a good hard look at Claypool the next time they rank the rookies.

Justin Herbert and Joe Burrow sit atop our latest NFL Rookie Rankings 💪 @ESPNNFL Full list: https://t.co/ejBeYY79sL: pic.twitter.com/XFJGSUmetM — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 18, 2020

