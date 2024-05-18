ESPN disrespects Steelers in 2024 record projection

If you are a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers, you have grown accustomed to a general lack of respect from the media. No matter how good this team is, the media typically assumes this group is just overachieving and rarely gives them any level of credit for their collective success.

The media also typically undershoots the Steelers when it comes to their record. Despite huge changes to the roster this offseason, that trend seems to continue this year as well.

ESPN writer Mike Clay continued the trend with his 2024 projections. Clay not only projects the Steelers to finish under .500 for the first time during head coach Mike Tomlin’s tenure with the Steelers but also finish last in the AFC North. Something that has never happened in AFC North history and last happened when they were part of the AFC Central back in 1988 and went 5-11.

Here is how Clay’s projection breaks down.

1. Baltimore Ravens: 11-6

2. Cincinnati Bengals: 10-7

3. Cleveland Browns: 10-7

4. Pittsburgh Steelers: 8-9

Pittsburgh is going to need a monumental effort to avoid this fate with one of the toughest schedules in the NFL.

