ESPN: Dillon Gabriel the ‘X-Factor’ for the Oklahoma Sooners in 2022

Football is a team sport. It’s arguably the ultimate team sport. While the quarterback takes on most of the weight for a team’s success, no quarterback wins alone or carries a team. Even the best to ever do it had some good to great talent around them and coaching that could maximize that talent.

But at the same time, limited quarterback play can hinder a team unlike any other position on the field. That’s why the addition of Dillon Gabriel to this team in the offseason was so important. The Sooners dipped into the transfer portal once again and brought in a good quarterback with a chance to have a career year with Oklahoma.

Getting ready for the start of the 2022 season, ESPN released their top 25 power rankings, which included a discussion on their “X-Factor” and biggest question mark heading into the season.

Preseason Power Ranking: 9

This seems to be the consensus for Oklahoma heading into the 2022 season. Oklahoma came in at No. 9 in the Coaches Poll and the AP Top 25, so No. 9 feels right. They’re one spot ahead of Baylor.

Most important game of the season: vs. Texas, Oct. 8

The Red River Showdown is one of those games where the records go out the window. The Sooners picked up a historic come-from-behind win in last year’s matchup, and this year could provide even more fireworks if Quinn Ewers can live up to the five-star billing. As we saw with Spencer Rattler in that game, that’s no easy task.

One could argue that the game in early November against Baylor might be the more consequential of contests. That game could, in addition to Bedlam will have Big 12 championship ramifications that late in the season.

X-Factor: Dillon Gabriel

What ESPN had to say:

Quarterback Dillon Gabriel. If he and offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby click the way they did at UCF a couple of years ago, and OU’s offense is back among the country’s best, the Sooners are this year’s likely Big 12 favorites again. Gabriel threw for 3,653 yards and 29 touchdowns as a true freshman under Lebby’s watch in 2019, and now he has Marvin Mims, Theo Wease and a high-upside OU receiving corps at his disposal. This should work out beautifully. – ESPN Staff

Dillon Gabriel’s experience in the offense is huge. Having a quarterback that can come in and help the rest of the unit pick up what Jeff Lebby’s looking to do is such an advantage. Oklahoma’s had a lot of success with transfer quarterbacks since the turn of the century. Gabriel has a chance to continue the run of success started by Josh Heupel and continued on by Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray, and Jalen Hurts.

If the Sooners are to win the Big 12 and contend for a College Football Playoff spot, Dillon Gabriel will have to lead the way.

Biggest question mark this season: Defensive Transition

What ESPN had to say:

How long will Brent Venables need to fix that defense? After a reasonably positive start, the Sooners allowed over 30 points per game over their final nine games in 2021. Venables’ track record is clear — he inherited a shaky Clemson defense and made it one of the nation’s best within three years — but can he and coordinator Ted Roof make quicker work of turning around the Sooners’ D? It will be hard to contend for national titles again until they do. – Bill Connelly, ESPN

It’s unreasonable to expect the Oklahoma Sooners to make a jump to a top 10 defense in year one of the Brent Venables era; however, substantial improvement should happen.

Over the last decade no team in college football had more sacks or tackles for loss than the Clemson Tigers. In Venables’ first season at Clemson, the Tigers defense improved from 29.3 points per game to 24.8. They jumped from 81st in the nation to 48th. In 2021, the Sooners’ defense allowed 25.8 points per game. If they can see a similar improvement this season, Oklahoma will be right on track to jump back into contention.

Though the Big 12 isn’t the high-flying offensive conference of the past, it still boasts some strong quarterback play that will test the Sooners on defense throughout the season. While Dillon Gabriel is ESPN’s X-Factor, defensive improvement will go along way to helping Gabriel and the Sooners get back to the Big 12 championship game.

Big 12 Title Contention

Expectations don’t slow down simply because there’s a coaching change. Brent Venables is taking over a team that won 11 games in 2021. While they lost a lot of talent to the NFL draft and to the transfer portal, they also added a lot of talent in the portal and their No. 8 recruiting class.

They’ll still have some growing to do, but there’s no reason this team can’t contend for the Big 12 title. Last year’s team underachieved, and still, they were right in the race until they dropped the game in Stillwater to Oklahoma State.

The Big 12 is deep this season, but there’s no reason to expect the Sooners to do anything less than be in the Big 12 title game come the end of 2022.

