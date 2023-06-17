ESPN details where Texas QB Quinn Ewers excels, struggles ahead of 2024 NFL Draft

The 2024 NFL Draft quarterback class is shaping up to be one of the best in recent memory.

The class is full of talented names such as Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, Quinn Ewers and Jayden Daniels among others.

ESPN writer Jordan Reid, a highly respected NFL Draft analyst, recently discussed the strengths and weaknesses for Ewers ahead of the 2023 college football season.

With a solid showing in 2023, many feel Ewers could work his way into first-round consideration for the 2024 NFL Draft. Here’s what Reid believes Ewers does well and where he still needs to progress.

Where he excels: Ewers has an effortless side-arm extension with his throwing release, and he doesn’t have to do much to generate velocity behind his throws. He showed plenty of promise in finishing the 2022 season with 2,177 passing yards, 15 touchdown passes and six interceptions. And his first- quarter performance against Alabama in Week 2 was perhaps the best highlight of his first season as a starter. Prior to exiting the game with an injury to his nonthrowing shoulder, he completed 9 of 12 passes for 134 passing yards against the Crimson Tide’s tough defense. Where he needs work: One of Ewers’ biggest deficiencies during his first season in Austin was game-to-game consistency. His play was too uneven, and we saw the low end in Week 8 against Oklahoma State (19-for-49, 318 passing yards, two touchdown throws and three interceptions). And in watching his tape, I think he needs to find more rhythm between his upper and lower body. Ewers relies too heavily on his upper-body strength to drive the ball, which can result in poor accuracy and misfires all over the field.



If Ewers has indeed turned the corner as reports have stated this offseason, Texas should be in great hands for the 2023 season. For Ewers individually, consistent play this upcoming season could see him becoming a first-round NFL draft pick in 2024.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire