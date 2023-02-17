ESPN describes Georgia’s path to 2024 College Football Playoffs

After two consecutive national titles, the expectations for Georgia are at on all-time high for the 2023 season.

The Bulldogs return 13 total starters across the board and are tabbed No. 1 by ESPN in their ‘Way-Too-Early Top 25′.

Georgia has a good chance at reaching the College Football Playoffs for a third-straight season as the Dawgs returning production, paired with their strength of schedule, reflects a straight forward path.

College football analyst Phil Steele ranks Georgia’s 2023 schedule as No. 63 among 133 Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) schools.

ESPN describes the Bulldog’s potential path to the 2024 CFP.

“If Georgia is going to get back to the CFP and have a chance to win three straight national titles, it will have to find a quality replacement for quarterback Stetson Bennett. A former walk-on, Bennett had a storybook career and was the engine behind Georgia’s transformation on offense. Offensive coordinator Todd Monken left for the Baltimore Ravens, and former OC Mike Bobo, an analyst last season, was promoted to replace him. Carson Beck, who attempted 58 passes in the past two seasons combined, probably has the edge heading into spring practice. Beck led two late scoring drives in Georgia’s 65-7 rout of TCU in the CFP National Championship in January. He has a stronger arm than Bennett but isn’t quite as mobile. Brock Vandagriff, who is probably more dynamic than Beck, and redshirt freshman Gunner Stockton will also be in the mix. – Mark Schlabach”

Georgia retuned only 10 starters from it’s 2021 national title team and finished 15-0 with another title in 2022.

Head coach Kirby Smart’s ability to revamp year-to-year while dealing with roster attrition and coaching staff changes has been the catalyst of the Bulldogs’s recent success.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire