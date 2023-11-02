ESPN to debut Pat McAfee's 'take on RedZone' for Saturday primetime games

Sep 16, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Pat McAfee on the set of ESPN College GameDay prior to the game between the Colorado Buffaloes and the Colorado State Rams at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN is planning to launch a new show called "CFB Primetime with Pat McAfee," which will be hosted by Pat McAfee and Rece Davis. The show will resemble the NFL RedZone-style broadcast and will air on ESPN2 at 7:30 p.m., ET, on Nov. 4. The show's debut will feature Week 10 Saturday night college football games.

Pat McAfee and Rece Davis are already co-analysts on ESPN's "College GameDay". McAfee also hosts "The Pat McAfee Show" during the week at 12:00 p.m., ET.

“Rece Davis will be with us here in the ThunderDome for our next MegaCast simulcast on Saturday night,” McAfee said during The Pat McAfee Show. “That’ll be a take on RedZone. It’ll be a college football frenzy."

"NFL RedZone" is a commercial-free simulcast coverage of all Sunday afternoon games on CBS and Fox. The RedZone is known for broadcasting every touchdown from every game and highlighting all the action so fans don't miss the best plays. "NFL RedZone" can be watched on the NFL Network and streamed on Hulu.

ESPN's press release about the show said the following: “ESPN’s primetime slate features the final edition of 'The Pat McAfee Show’s' alternate telecasts for the 2023 regular season, as 'CFB Primetime' with 'The Pat McAfee Show' is set for 7:30 p.m., ET, on ESPN2. The offering will originate from the show’s ThunderDome headquarters in Indianapolis, Indiana, as Rece Davis, Pat McAfee and the cast of 'The Pat McAfee Show' whip around to every evening matchup on ESPN platforms in Week 10.”

We will be LIVE from the ThunderDome doing a Primetime College Football take on RedZone Saturday night..@ReceDavis will be joining us and we CAN'T WAIT for it #PMSLivepic.twitter.com/u6GVhavb31 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 1, 2023

The Week 10 games featured on ESPN's new show

The games that will be included in the rotating coverage of primetime action will include Iowa State vs. No. 22 Kansas, No. 24 USC vs. No. 5 Washington, Rice vs. SMU, Mississippi State vs. Kentucky, North Carolina State vs. Miami, and UTEP vs. Western Kentucky.

“Every game that’s happening Saturday evening, we will be cutting in and out of whenever things heat up,” McAfee said when describing the College Football Frenzy broadcast on Saturday.

The debut of the "CFB Primetime with The Pat McAfee Show" comes on the heels of ESPN’s "NHL Frozen Frenzy," a similar format around hockey coverage on October 24.

