ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky sings praises of Bills defense vs. Chiefs (video)

ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky loved him some Buffalo Bills defense in Week 6.

In the 24-20 win, the Bills (5-1) topped the Kansas City Chiefs (4-2)

A former quarterback himself, Orlovsky recognized a lot of the difficulties that Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes was having. Specifically, Orlovsky praised the way the Buffalo adjusted to the changes that Kansas City was making.

Check out Orlovsky’s full breakout on the Bills defense against the Chiefs on a recent episode of NFL Live below:

The @buffalobills defense had multiple personalities and was 2-faced vs Mahomes#nfllive pic.twitter.com/Zwg9vHb4hY — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) October 17, 2022

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire