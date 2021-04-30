ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky says Mac Jones to Patriots is ‘best pick of this draft’

Mac Jones landing with the New England Patriots was a long shot, but it happened.

The Alabama product was projected to go No. 3 overall to the San Francisco 49ers, but they selected North Dakota State’s Trey Lance instead. Many believed the Patriots would have to trade up to get a quarterback of Jones’ caliber, but Bill Belichick patiently waited and made the immediate decision when had the opportunity.

Jones said he secretly wanted to land in New England the whole time and both Belichick and Robert Kraft seemed to find their guy on the introductory phone call. It worked out perfectly for both parties and now Cam Newton will become a mentor for the young quarterback in 2021.

ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky went to Twitter to discuss the pick Thursday night and clearly believes the Patriots made the right call.

“Mac Jones to New England, it’s the best pick of this draft,” Orlovsky said. “It’s the best pick of this draft. Awesome offensive line, obviously a ton of weapons that they’ve added, two really good tight ends, pieces on the outside, dominant run game and you get to go to Bill Belichick. That’s the best pick of this draft so far. Outside of San Francisco taking (him), this is the best thing that could’ve happened to Mac Jones.”

Belichick says Newton is the starter as of now, so Jones’ time to shine may have to wait until mid-season or 2022.

