ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky, Ryan Clark break down long Stefon Diggs TD (video)

Stefon Diggs had a game for the ages against the Titans in Week 2.

The Bills’ No. 1 receiver had three scores, including a 46-yard bomb from quarterback Josh Allen. It was the highlight-reel moment of the game.

As usual, a lot goes into such a play in the NFL. Former players-turned-analysts for ESPN, Dan Orlovsky and Ryan Clark, broke down the execution that the Bills had in that moment.

Check out the ESPN clip below for their entire segment:

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire