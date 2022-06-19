ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky puts Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill on short No. 1 WR list

Former NFL quarterback turned ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky recently posted a list of talented players on his Twitter account.

In the tweet, Orlovsky described what it takes to be a No. 1 wide receiver in the NFL. He explains that it’s a wideout that forces defensive coordinators to say “what are we going to do with (them).”

On the list, Orlovsky has just 12 players that fall into this category, and one of them was Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill, and after six straight years of making the Pro Bowl, that should probably be the case.

Here’s his full list:

Stefon Diggs

Tyreek Hill

Ja’Marr Chase

Devante Adams

Keenan Allen

Justin Jefferson

Mike Evans

Michael Thomas

Cooper Kupp

DeAndre Hopkins

DK Metcalf

Deebo Samuel

