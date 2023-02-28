ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky: Panthers can own NFC South for next 10 years if they get a QB

Now we can see why Dan Orlovsky was really close to joining the Carolina Panthers.

On Monday, the former quarterback and current ESPN analyst—not too long after his hit on The Pat McAfee Show—made a spirited overture to the Panthers on the latest edition of NFL Live. He believes that now, with Carolina’s roster and the vulnerability of the rest of the NFC South, is the time to go get a quarterback.

“Carolina, it’s time to make the move,” Orlovsky implored. “Go! Go. It’s time to make the move. If you make the move, and I understand drafting quarterbacks are 50-50, I get all that. So is not drafting one. You can own the division for the next 10 years—given the salary cap issues that Tampa and New Orleans have. It’s between you and Atlanta. That’s how I feel about it. It’s Carolina and Atlanta. “Carolina, it’s time to go. You have a quarterback as a head coach. Josh McCown is there. Those guys are gonna develop a young quarterback.”

.@danorlovsky7 thinks the Panthers are a QB away 📈👀 "It's time to make the move. … You can own the division for the next 10 years." pic.twitter.com/3BDGhgMLrF — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) February 27, 2023

The young quarterback they can potentially develop may very well be in the upcoming draft class. And if he is, the Panthers will likely have to move up to get him—whether it be Bryce Young, CJ Stroud, Anthony Richardson or Will Levis.

Carolina has already taken quite a bold approach in assembling an all-star coaching staff. So, why stop now?

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire