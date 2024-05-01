ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky loves Keon Coleman to the Bills (video)

ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky was on board with the Buffalo Bills’ decision to select Keon Coleman at the 2024 NFL draft.

The Bills used a second-round selection, their first of the event, on the receiver. It was the team’s biggest need heading into the draft, but aside from that, Orlovsky sees a comparison for Coleman in Buffalo’s offense.

Orlovsky noted that Coleman reminds him of former NFL wideout Brandon Marshall–Who ended up putting up 970 career catches, 12,351 yards and 83 touchdowns in his career.

Orlovsky’s comparison can be found below:

