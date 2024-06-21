ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky on Josh Allen: ‘Don’t tell me he wasn’t great’

ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky loves him some Josh Allen, especially in the playoffs.

A prior segment of Orlovsky appearing on the network has surfaced and in it he has some high praise of the Buffalo Bills QB.

Included is Allen being compared to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Orlovsky calling the Bill “great.”

The clip can be found below:

The 17 slander these past few weeks has been insane 😂 #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/eOmhTBIYbJ — James Rubeck (@_JamesRubeck_) June 5, 2024

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire