ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky: Home field will be big advantage for Bills vs. Chiefs

ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky gave his weekly early preview of the Bills’ upcoming game with the latest because ahead of the Divisional round matchup against the Chiefs.

The Bills have seen the Chiefs this year and know they have a difficult defense in 2023.

Everyone knows how talented Patrick Mahomes is under center, too.

But Orlovsky thinks home-field advantage could really end up making a big difference in what will be Mahomes’ first-career road game in the postseason.

Check out the One Bills Live clip below for Orlovsky's breakdown:

