ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky explains why the Patriots are the smartest team in football
The New England Patriots have a special blend of veterans in 2021, with a mix of returners like linebacker Dont’a Hightower and center David Andrews. They also have an influx of new, experienced talent like edge Matt Judon and tight end Hunter Henry.
The results have been impressive over the team’s six-game win streak after starting 2-4. The Patriots have found an identity on offense and defense, and they’ve ended up blowing out teams, including the Tennessee Titans in Week 12. The Patriots’ strength is their intelligence, with complicated and disguised defenses. Their offense, meanwhile, is engineered by offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who is doing an excellent job making the most of Mac Jones with savvy and complex play-calls.
ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky explained how the Patriots’ smarts are winning games.
The @patriots have the smartest team in football-on both sides of the ball-instead of telling you-I wanted to show you “how” @mikereiss @mikegiardi @patriotsdotcom @benvolin @patsnationtm #patriots pic.twitter.com/oqD4QfT4Je
— Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) November 29, 2021
