ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky breaks down how Jalen Hurts is staying one step ahead of defenses

It took a few minutes for Jalen Hurts to shake the rust off against Washington, but once the second-year signal-caller was able to find his rhythm, the Eagles young star carved up the opposition while moving his team much closer to a playoff birth.

Hurts logged two rushing scores and only rushed for 38 yards on 8 carries, but it was his precise passing and sound decisions that carried the Eagles when Philadelphia needed it most.

Hurts completed 20 of 26 passes (77%) for 296 yards, while finally gaining chemistry with Dallas Goedert, who led the Eagles with seven grabs for a career-high 135 yards.

Former NFL quarterback and top NFL analyst, Dan Orlovsky loves to do film study on young quarterbacks and his breakdown of 3 throws from Hurts shows just how far Philadelphia’s 2020 second-round pick has progressed as a passer.

1. Orlovsky breaks down Hurts hookup with Reagor for huge gain

From Orlovsky’s point of view, Hurts did a marvelous job of checking to this screen call by promptly spreading Reagor out more, providing extra room for the second-year wideout to come back for the screen and go.

2. Orlovsky breaks down Hurts working through progressions

In this play, Hurts does a good job of working through his initial progression, while not staring down a specific player. Hurts was able to find Dallas Goedert on a deep crossing route, squeezing the ball in on three defenders.

Hurts may or may not have missed a deep ball attempt up the sidelines, but that’s a discussion for another time.

Respectfully—anyone who says Hurts hasn’t done enough to be @Eagles QB next year doesn’t watch the same tape as I do

🗣🗣🗣PROGRESS pic.twitter.com/CRQfnkkJDJ — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) December 22, 2021

3. Hurts uses supreme footwork and vision to find Goedert

In what can be described as his best work of the night, Orlovsky breaks down how Hurts, trained by Quincy Avery, works through his progressions while keeping his feet and eyes steady throughout the process of wideouts clearing out.

Hurts passed on the check-downs, before evading the rush and making a dynamic cross-body throw to Dallas Goedert on the sideline.

Probably my favorite play by @JalenHurts from Tues night

DRILL WORK=TEACH TAPE@Eagles QB getting better and better pic.twitter.com/iSh4DXdMHx — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) December 23, 2021

