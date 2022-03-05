ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky: Bills’ Mitchell Trubisky is a starter

There’s a growing feeling that Buffalo Bills quarterback Mitchell Trubisky will skip town soon.

A pending free agent, Trubisky likely wants to try and get back on a team where he can be a starter. That’s no offense to Buffalo, but with the Bills, he was never going to be more than a backup for Josh Allen.

Among those who think Trubisky should get another shot at being a QB1 is ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky.

Taking to his social media account via Twitter this week, the former QB himself kept it simple. Trubisky should start:

Trubisky should be a starter — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) March 1, 2022

Furthering this idea is the Bills themselves. Both Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott said this week at the 2022 NFL combine they anticipate he’ll be signed elsewhere soon.

“I feel sure he’s going to get, a good opportunity to at least compete for a starting job this year,” Beane said.

In addition, one of Orlovsky’s collages in ESPN NFL insider Field Yates felt similar. Yates projected every starting quarterback for each team in the league, and shocker: Allen is listed for the Bills.

But six teams have new quarterbacks next to them. Trubisky lists as the Indianapolis Colts’ 2022 starter.

Keep the Colts in mind. Along with the Indy, some other teams to watch for could include the Denver Broncos, Carolina Panthers, and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Beane has said if Trubisky is not signed, the Bills would welcome him back–it sounds like Buffalo will probably wait until this “Trubisky domino” falls before finding someone to replace him.

