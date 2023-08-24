ESPN’s Dan Mullen drops his SEC West predictions

The more things change, the more they stay the same.

Last season, the Auburn Tigers had small expectations due to the disappointing six-game losing streak the team endured to close out the 2022 season. Dan Mullen, the former Florida and Mississippi State head coach who now serves as an analyst on ESPN, was one of several experts to predict a last-place finish in the SEC West for Auburn ahead of the 2022 season.

This time around, Auburn has a brand new head coach and a revamped roster. However, that has not impressed Mullen. Mullen revealed his SEC West picks this week, and has placed Auburn in the No. 7 slot for the second season in a row.

Another note from Mullen’s prediction is the placement of Texas A&M. The Aggies have plenty of hype heading into the season, but Mullen does not buy it. He has placed Texas A&M in the No. 5 slot, one spot above Mississippi State.

According to Mullen, Alabama will take the top spot, followed by LSU, Arkansas, and Ole Miss.

