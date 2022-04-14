ESPN’s ‘Get Up’ crew discusses Tua Tagovailoa having the most room to grow of 2020 QB class

It’s pretty common for quarterbacks to be compared to their peers from their draft class. Tom Brady had an NFL Films special made about his class, and ESPN did a “30 for 30” about the 1983 draft class that featured great quarterbacks like John Elway and Dan Marino.

For Tua Tagovailoa, something similar is happening, as the conversation about the 2020 class that boasted Joe Burrow, Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert seems to be one that will be discussed for some time.

This week, on ESPN’s “Get Up,” New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan and former New York Jets linebacker Bart Scott were asked which quarterback from the draft class could take the biggest jump.

“After playing Tua, [it’s him] because he has more room to grow,” Jordan said. “He’s poised. He doesn’t get rattled. After playing Justin [Herbert], you can hit Justin. He gets a little rattled after you start sticking him early. Tua stays calm. He has that demeanor about him. He’s been hurt more, so he has so much more room to grow.”

Scott was blunter.

“It has to be Tua,” Scott said. “He’s the one with the lowest floor. He has the most ground to catch. Herbert already has been a Pro Bowler. Burrow is a top-five quarterback already.”

Scott actually said that if he doesn’t make a jump this season, “he’ll be Sam Darnold, looking for a job and being a backup. He can’t be going down with these check-down Charlies. He’s got to push the ball down the field.”

It might be harsh, but it’s probably true. Tagovailoa needs to prove that he can succeed with all these weapons around him, or Miami will move on and find someone who can capitalize on the improvements on offense.