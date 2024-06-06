ESPN considers WR Deion Burks a ‘sleeper’ in the 2025 NFL Draft cycle

The Oklahoma Sooners picked up one of the most dynamic players available in the transfer portal this offseason in wide receiver Deion Burks.

He showed off his big-play ability in the Sooners Spring Game with a pair of touchdowns and 175 receiving yards. Sure, it was an exhibition game, but the speed, agility, and quickness were on display. Taking over in the slot for Drake Stoops, who had a career year, Burks looks like he’s heading toward a career year in his own right.

And if that’s the case, it won’t be long before NFL front offices take notice for the 2025 NFL Draft. But at the moment, he may be flying under the radar. ESPN NFL draft analyst Matt Miller (ESPN+) dubbed Burks one of the sleepers of next year’s draft as we sit here in June.

Oklahoma will be breaking in new quarterback Jackson Arnold, but the early returns from the two have been promising, according to scouts. That includes Arnold connecting with Burks for two long scores — 64 and 50 yards — in Oklahoma’s spring game in April. – Matt Miller, ESPN

“If you watch the spring game, you can see the chemistry they already have,” said an AFC West area scout via ESPN. “Not to make a helmet comparison, but Burks can be a Hollywood Brown-type dude there.”

If Burks can have a Marquise Brown type of impact, it would go a long way toward Jackson Arnold putting together the type of season many believe he’s capable of. And if the spring game is any indication, Burks will be announcing his presence often in 2024.

