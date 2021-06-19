ESPN compares Ohio State vs. Alabama job. Which wins out?

Adam Rittenberg of ESPN has been publishing a series of out-of-season pieces on college football that we’ve been keeping a close eye on. One of the latest efforts is a stab at comparing certain jobs across the country and he bit off a big one last week when attempting to size up (subscription required) the Alabama job vs. Ohio State.

With the combination of where both programs are, their historical significance, and the brand of both, there may not be two programs that are at the top of the food chain more than the Crimson Tide and Buckeyes. It was close when going through these things and others like support, fanbases, and facilities, but in the end, Rittenberg declared a winner.

So, who did he pick?

NEXT … Rittenberg’s best job between Ohio State and Alabama

Alabama as the better job than Ohio State — albeit slightly

Jan 11, 2021; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban (left) greets Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day before the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship Game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Rittenberg broke down the comparison using several factors. Those factors are below, including who he gave the edge to:

History: Edge Alabama

Resources/administrative support: Edge Ohio State

Recruiting/access to talent: Edge Alabama

Expectations/program climate: Ohio State

Sounds like a tie right? Well, not exactly. According to Rittenberg, Saban has changed the expectations and perceptions in Tuscaloosa to the point of elevating the Crimson Tide program slightly ahead of OSU.

“Before Saban arrived at Alabama, Ohio State would be a fairly easy pick as the better job. Alabama had history at the national level, but its glory days were fading fast. Ohio State, meanwhile, showed greater stability, leading to Big Ten dominance and repeated high-level bowl appearances. Saban has shifted the paradigm in Tuscaloosa, especially since his first national title at Alabama in 2009.”

Story continues

NEXT … What we say

Comparing Ohio State and Alabama jobs

Ohio State down big to Alabama at half, must find adjustments

Jan 11, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Baron Browning (5) rovers a fumble during the second quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

What We Say

Rittenberg makes a lot of sense right now. However, there could be another paradigm shift coming with the expansion of the College Football Playoff and the reality that Name, Image, and Likeness is about to be a real thing. Even with as good as Ohio State has been up until this point, being in a large city with access to many more endorsement possibilities could swing things the other way once again. And with more teams able to get into a playoff, it won’t be as easy for Alabama to win the ultimate prize going forward.

That all remains to be seen of course, but like life, college football can be cyclical because of outside pressures and influences. I like where Ohio State sits right now, poised and ready to weather the storm of change and come out the other end as consistently great as it has been for a long, long time.

List

The only eight teams to beat Ohio State football in the Urban Meyer and Ryan Day era

Ohio State football: The only 8 teams to beat OSU under Meyer and Day

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion.