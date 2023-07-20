ESPN compares 5-star Clemson linebacker commit to ‘current college star,’ Ohio State All-American

The Clemson football program landed a commitment from one of the top recruits in the 2024 class, five-star linebacker Sammy Brown.

According to 247Sports rankings, Brown currently ranks as the No.1 linebacker and the No.5 overall player in the 2024 class. He is currently the highest-ranked linebacker in 247Sports rankings history, an impressive feat for the future Tiger.

Brown has all the tools to be a star in college football, and recently, the five-star recruit has been compared to an All-American at the position. ESPN recently released an article comparing 2024 football recruits to current college stars ($), with Brown being compared to Ohio State star linebacker Tommy Eichenberg. Here is what writer Tom Luginbill had to say about Brown.

Sammy Brown, LB 2024 ESPN 300 ranking: 10

Commitment: Clemson

Player Comparison: Tommy Eichenberg, Ohio State (2019) It can be tough to find an accurate comparison at the collegiate level for Brown because he is such a diverse and versatile player. But as he projects on defense, Ohio State’s Eichenberg immediately comes to mind. Brown, a wrestling and track standout at Jefferson High School (Georgia), may be slightly faster and better overall, but as an in-the-box player, these two are eerily similar. They are tough, rugged and instinctive. They play with a high motor and exude leadership qualities. Tackle-to-tackle, Eichenberg and Brown can define the mentality of a defense.

High praise for Brown from Luginbill, saying Brown may be better overall than an All-American linebacker for one of the best programs in the country, is definitely saying something. Suppose Brown ends up being better than Eichenberg. In that case, the Tigers will have an insane run of top-tier linebackers coming through the program.

With the expectations that Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and Barrett Carter will enter the 2024 NFL draft after this upcoming college football season, the Tigers will be in good hands with Brown anchoring their linebacker core.

