ESPN.com picks most underrated player for 2022 Vikings

There have been multiple possible impact players for the Minnesota Vikings that haven’t been in the limelight in discussions related to the upcoming 2022 season.

One of those players is a newcomer to the team slated to be the first line of defense up front. It’s a person ESPN.com has picked as the most underrated player on the Vikings roster.

That man is Harrison Phillips.

He’s as fun-loving and philanthropic as they come off the football field. But make no mistake, when the helmet and pads come on, the veteran defensive tackle is a problem for opposing offenses. And that’s good news for the Vikings.

So much is being made about the additions to the defensive backfield, along with the blockbuster pairing of Pro Bowlers Danielle Hunter and Za’Darius Smith, that Phillips has sort of flown under the radar.

The staff from Football Outsiders, via ESPN.com, wrote:

“Phillips blossomed as a player last season, particularly in the run game. He finished eighth in ESPN’s run stop win rate in 2021, placing him just below the Rams’ vaunted duo of Greg Gaines and A’Shawn Robinson. For a Vikings team that finished the 2021 season last in adjusted line yards, second-to-last in ESPN’s run stop win rate and 25th in run defense DVOA, Phillips could make a major impact.”

Phillips, 26, is entering the prime years of his career on a Vikings team that finally appears to be headed in the right direction defensively.

And to think, he could be the best-kept secret for an improved defense with plenty to uncover this season.

List