ESPN: Colts have worst roster in the AFC

The Indianapolis Colts will have plenty to prove to the skeptics during the 2023 season as they hope to shift the direction of the franchise with a new combination at the head coach and quarterback positions.

In ranking each roster and the starting lineups for all 32 teams entering the upcoming season, ESPN had the Colts come in at No. 30 overall while holding the lowest spot among all AFC teams.

Here’s what Mike Clay said about the strongest and weakest groups on the roster:

Strongest unit: Defensive tackle. I was tempted to go running back here, but I’ll give the nod to the legend DeForest Buckner. The 29-year-old is coming off yet another elite season and has been as consistent as they come, playing 700-plus snaps in all seven NFL seasons and delivering at least seven sacks in five consecutive campaigns. He’s joined in the trenches by underrated Grover Stewart and newcomer Taven Bryan, and versatile Tyquan Lewis and Dayo Odeyingbo will get some inside runs as well. Weakest unit: Secondary. The Colts moved on from Gilmore (second in defensive snaps on the Colts last season) and S Rodney McLeod (third) during the offseason while failing to make serious efforts to replace them. Kenny Moore II and Julian Blackmon are the best players in this secondary, and both are coming off injury-plagued seasons. Isaiah Rodgers was a strong bet to start opposite Moore, but he’s unproven and likely facing a multi-game suspension for betting. Rodney Thomas II and recent Day 2 picks Julius Brents (2023) and Nick Cross (2022) must step up.

It’s hard to argue against Clay’s selections for the strongest and weakest units on the roster. The interior defensive line will be the catalyst for the entire defense while the secondary has major question marks thanks to the inexperience of the cornerback room and the suspension/release of starter Isaiah Rodgers.

However, ranking the roster as the worst in the AFC seems a bit much. It’s not as if the roster is completely void of talent. They have solid starters across the depth chart, and it’s a group that is just two years removed from leading the NFL in Pro Bowl selections, all of which are still on the team.

For comparison, the Houston Texans (No. 29) and Tennessee Titans (No. 28) were ranked right above the Colts.

There are undoubtedly big question marks the Colts face entering the new season and while they shouldn’t be considered major playoff contenders, there’s an equal chance they finish much better than 30th in the NFL.

As is the case for most teams, it will depend on the quarterback position and how quickly the players can get assimilated into Shane Steichen’s new scheme.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire