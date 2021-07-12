ESPN has Colts’ Quenton Nelson as top interior OL

“Highest ranking: 1 | Lowest ranking: 2

Age: 25 | Last year’s ranking: 1

In collecting the ballots for each position, Nelson got the highest percentage of first-place votes of any player outside of Aaron Donald. The dominance label is used loosely, but Nelson has that ability.

“It’s power, athleticism and want-to; he’s determined to not lose that block,” a veteran NFL linebacker said. “He came out of the gate saying, ‘I’m a No. 1 pick, I’m the best and I’m gonna [pummel] you.'”

The one knock on Nelson last season was he tried too hard for the splash play — the big pancake — and missed a few blocks as a result. “You can bait him into being overaggressive,” the linebacker said.

Some coaches believe Nelson improved in that area, with five run-block whiffs on 416 running plays, which is a good clip. Nelson’s 78.9% run-block win rate led all interior linemen, and his 95.5% pass-block win rate ranked third among guards.”