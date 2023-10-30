The ESPN College Playoff Predictor: Two of Rutgers football’s upcoming opponents are in the CFP mix

Just a reminder that, despite all the excitement about Rutgers football’s record and bowl eligibility, they still face a very strong Big Ten schedule to close out the season. ESPN ranks this Saturday’s opponent, Ohio State, as the team most likely in the nation to make the College Football Playoff.

Two of Rutgers football’s remaining four opponents have among the highest probability of making the College Football Playoff according to ESPN.

According to ESPN’s playoff predictor, Ohio State has the best chance of making the CFP at 79 percent (up from 74 percent the week before). They are followed by Florida State and Michigan.

Penn State has the tenth-best chance at 14 percent (unchanged from the week before).

Rutgers is currently 6-2 (3-2 Big Ten). They are bowl-eligible following a win a week ago at Indiana.

The Big Ten has three programs in the top 10 of the ESPN calculations, the most of any Power Five conference.

Rutgers will host Ohio State on Saturday at SHI Stadium (12:00 PM ET, CBS). In two weeks, they play at Penn State.

