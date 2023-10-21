ESPN College GameDay Week 8 Picks for Penn State-Ohio State, Bama-Tennessee, and more!
It’s Week 8 of the college football season and fall is very much in the air!
A nearly perfect Saturday weather-wise is coming across the Midwest that we’ll be enjoying but games all day will help shape the look of the College Football Playoff and conference championship races across the country.
As always, ESPN’s “College Gameday” was at the biggest of the games Saturday morning as they’re featuring Penn State’s trip to Ohio State. Is this when the Nittany Lions finally get over the hump and jump into the drivers seat of the Big Ten East?
Or does Ohio State keep on track for an undefeated date at Michigan to close the regular season in late November?
Here are the ESPN “College Gameday” picks for Saturday’s slate as Houston Texans rookie quarterback CJ Stroud served as the guest picker!
Air Force at Navy
Desmond Howard: Air Force
Pat McAfee: Air Force
CJ Stroud: Air Force
Lee Corso: Air Force
Kirk Herbstreit: Air Force
Miami (OH) vs. Toledo
Desmond Howard: Miami (OH)
Pat McAfee: Toledo
CJ Stroud: Toledo
Lee Corso: Miami (OH)
Kirk Herbstreit: Miami (OH)
Clemson at Miami (FL)
Desmond Howard: Clemson
Pat McAfee: Clemson
CJ Stroud: Miami (FL)
Lee Corso: Clemson
Kirk Herbstreit: Clemson
Duke at Florida State
Desmond Howard: Florida State
Pat McAfee: Florida State
CJ Stroud: Florida State
Lee Corso: Florida State
Kirk Herbstreit: No Pick
Minnesota at Iowa
Desmond Howard: Iowa
Pat McAfee: Iowa
CJ Stroud: Iowa
Lee Corso: Iowa
Kirk Herbstreit: Iowa
Oklahoma State at West Virginia
Desmond Howard: West Virginia
Pat McAfee: West Virginia
CJ Stroud: Oklahoma State
Lee Corso: West Virginia
Kirk Herbstreit: West Virginia
TCU at Kansas State
Desmond Howard: Kansas State
Pat McAfee: TCU
CJ Stroud: TCU
Lee Corso: Kansas State
Kirk Herbstreit: Kansas State
Washington State at Oregon
Desmond Howard: Oregon
Pat McAfee: Oregon
CJ Stroud: Oregon
Lee Corso: Oregon
Kirk Herbstreit: Oregon
Utah at USC
Desmond Howard: USC
Pat McAfee: Utah
CJ Stroud: USC
Lee Corso: USC
Kirk Herbstreit: Utah
Tennessee at Alabama
Desmond Howard: Alabama
Pat McAfee: Alabama
CJ Stroud: Alabama
Lee Corso: Alabama
Kirk Herbstreit: Alabama
Penn State at Ohio State
Desmond Howard: Ohio State
Pat McAfee: Ohio State
CJ Stroud: Ohio State
Lee Corso: Ohio State
Kirk Herbstreit: Ohio State