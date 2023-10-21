Advertisement

ESPN College GameDay Week 8 Picks for Penn State-Ohio State, Bama-Tennessee, and more!

It’s Week 8 of the college football season and fall is very much in the air!

A nearly perfect Saturday weather-wise is coming across the Midwest that we’ll be enjoying but games all day will help shape the look of the College Football Playoff and conference championship races across the country.

As always, ESPN’s “College Gameday” was at the biggest of the games Saturday morning as they’re featuring Penn State’s trip to Ohio State.  Is this when the Nittany Lions finally get over the hump and jump into the drivers seat of the Big Ten East?

Or does Ohio State keep on track for an undefeated date at Michigan to close the regular season in late November?

Here are the ESPN “College Gameday” picks for Saturday’s slate as Houston Texans rookie quarterback CJ Stroud served as the guest picker!

Air Force at Navy

Desmond Howard: Air Force
Pat McAfee: Air Force
CJ Stroud:  Air Force
Lee Corso: Air Force
Kirk Herbstreit: Air Force

Miami (OH) vs. Toledo

Desmond Howard: Miami (OH)
Pat McAfee: Toledo
CJ Stroud: Toledo
Lee Corso: Miami (OH)
Kirk Herbstreit: Miami (OH)

Clemson at Miami (FL)

Desmond Howard: Clemson
Pat McAfee: Clemson
CJ Stroud: Miami (FL)
Lee Corso: Clemson
Kirk Herbstreit: Clemson

Duke at Florida State

Desmond Howard: Florida State
Pat McAfee: Florida State
CJ Stroud: Florida State
Lee Corso: Florida State
Kirk Herbstreit: No Pick

Minnesota at Iowa

Desmond Howard: Iowa
Pat McAfee: Iowa
CJ Stroud: Iowa
Lee Corso: Iowa
Kirk Herbstreit: Iowa

Oklahoma State at West Virginia

Desmond Howard: West Virginia
Pat McAfee: West Virginia
CJ Stroud:  Oklahoma State
Lee Corso: West Virginia
Kirk Herbstreit: West Virginia

TCU at Kansas State

Desmond Howard: Kansas State
Pat McAfee: TCU
CJ Stroud: TCU
Lee Corso: Kansas State
Kirk Herbstreit: Kansas State

Washington State at Oregon

Desmond Howard: Oregon
Pat McAfee: Oregon
CJ Stroud:  Oregon
Lee Corso: Oregon
Kirk Herbstreit: Oregon

Utah at USC

Desmond Howard: USC
Pat McAfee: Utah
CJ Stroud: USC
Lee Corso: USC
Kirk Herbstreit: Utah

Tennessee at Alabama

Desmond Howard: Alabama
Pat McAfee: Alabama
CJ Stroud: Alabama
Lee Corso: Alabama
Kirk Herbstreit: Alabama

Penn State at Ohio State

Desmond Howard: Ohio State
Pat McAfee: Ohio State
CJ Stroud: Ohio State
Lee Corso: Ohio State
Kirk Herbstreit: Ohio State

