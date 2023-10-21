ESPN College GameDay Week 8 Picks for Penn State-Ohio State, Bama-Tennessee, and more!

It’s Week 8 of the college football season and fall is very much in the air!

A nearly perfect Saturday weather-wise is coming across the Midwest that we’ll be enjoying but games all day will help shape the look of the College Football Playoff and conference championship races across the country.

As always, ESPN’s “College Gameday” was at the biggest of the games Saturday morning as they’re featuring Penn State’s trip to Ohio State. Is this when the Nittany Lions finally get over the hump and jump into the drivers seat of the Big Ten East?

Or does Ohio State keep on track for an undefeated date at Michigan to close the regular season in late November?

Here are the ESPN “College Gameday” picks for Saturday’s slate as Houston Texans rookie quarterback CJ Stroud served as the guest picker!

Air Force at Navy

Desmond Howard: Air Force

Pat McAfee: Air Force

CJ Stroud: Air Force

Lee Corso: Air Force

Kirk Herbstreit: Air Force

Miami (OH) vs. Toledo

Desmond Howard: Miami (OH)

Pat McAfee: Toledo

CJ Stroud: Toledo

Lee Corso: Miami (OH)

Kirk Herbstreit: Miami (OH)

Clemson at Miami (FL)

Desmond Howard: Clemson

Pat McAfee: Clemson

CJ Stroud: Miami (FL)

Lee Corso: Clemson

Kirk Herbstreit: Clemson

Duke at Florida State

Desmond Howard: Florida State

Pat McAfee: Florida State

CJ Stroud: Florida State

Lee Corso: Florida State

Kirk Herbstreit: No Pick

Minnesota at Iowa

Desmond Howard: Iowa

Pat McAfee: Iowa

CJ Stroud: Iowa

Lee Corso: Iowa

Kirk Herbstreit: Iowa

Oklahoma State at West Virginia

Desmond Howard: West Virginia

Pat McAfee: West Virginia

CJ Stroud: Oklahoma State

Lee Corso: West Virginia

Kirk Herbstreit: West Virginia

TCU at Kansas State

Desmond Howard: Kansas State

Pat McAfee: TCU

CJ Stroud: TCU

Lee Corso: Kansas State

Kirk Herbstreit: Kansas State

Washington State at Oregon

Desmond Howard: Oregon

Pat McAfee: Oregon

CJ Stroud: Oregon

Lee Corso: Oregon

Kirk Herbstreit: Oregon

Utah at USC

Desmond Howard: USC

Pat McAfee: Utah

CJ Stroud: USC

Lee Corso: USC

Kirk Herbstreit: Utah

Tennessee at Alabama

Desmond Howard: Alabama

Pat McAfee: Alabama

CJ Stroud: Alabama

Lee Corso: Alabama

Kirk Herbstreit: Alabama

Penn State at Ohio State

Desmond Howard: Ohio State

Pat McAfee: Ohio State

CJ Stroud: Ohio State

Lee Corso: Ohio State

Kirk Herbstreit: Ohio State

