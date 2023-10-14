ESPN College GameDay Week 7 picks for Oregon-Washington, Notre Dame-USC, and more
And we’re off and running on the seventh full college football Saturday of the year.
To start the day ESPN’s College Gameday, which did their telecast from Seattle for the big Oregon vs. Washington game tonight, did their picks for the day’s biggest games.
Who will win out west as Oregon and Washington meet for the final time as Pac-12 rivals? (They’ll of course take their rivalry to the Big Ten next year)
Who does the show like to win Notre Dame’s clash with rival USC?
And what other games might bring about an upset this college football weekend?
Actor and comedian Joel McHale joined the crew to share his picks as well.
Here is what the College Gameday staff predicted in their weekly picks segment on Saturday.
Wyoming at Air Force (-11)
Desmond Howard: Wyoming
Pat McAfee: Air Force
Joel McHale: Air Force
Lee Corso: Air Force
Kirk Herbstreit: Air Force
Miami at North Carolina (-3)
Desmond Howard: North Carolina
Pat McAfee: North Carolina
Joel McHale: North Carolina
Lee Corso: North Carolina
Kirk Herbstreit: North Carolina
NC State at Duke (-3.5)
Desmond Howard: NC State
Pat McAfee: NC State
Joel McHale: NC State
Lee Corso: Duke
Kirk Herbstreit: Duke
Iowa at Wisconsin (-9.5)
Desmond Howard: Wisconsin
Pat McAfee: Wisconsin
Joel McHale: Iowa
Lee Corso: Wisconsin
Kirk Herbstreit: Wisconsin
Missouri at Kentucky (-2.5)
Desmond Howard: Mizzou
Pat McAfee: Kentucky
Joel McHale: Mizzou
Lee Corso: Kentucky
Kirk Herbstreit: Kentucky
Auburn at LSU (-11)
Desmond Howard: LSU
Pat McAfee: LSU
Joel McHale: LSU
Lee Corso: LSU
Kirk Herbstreit: LSU
Texas A&M at Tennessee (-3)
Desmond Howard: Tennessee
Pat McAfee: Texas A&M
Joel McHale: Tennessee
Lee Corso: Tennessee
Kirk Herbstreit: Tennessee
UCLA at Oregon State (-3.5)
Desmond Howard: Oregon State
Pat McAfee: Oregon State
Joel McHale: Oregon State
Lee Corso: UCLA
Kirk Herbstreit: UCLA
USC at Notre Dame (-2.5)
Desmond Howard: USC
Pat McAfee: Notre Dame
Joel McHale: Notre Dame
Lee Corso: USC
Kirk Herbstreit: USC
Arizona at Washington State (-7.5)
Desmond Howard: Arizona
Pat McAfee: Arizona
Joel McHale: Washington State
Lee Corso: Washington State
Kirk Herbstreit: Washington State
Oregon at Washington (-3)
Desmond Howard: Washington
Pat McAfee: Washington
Joel McHale: Washington
Lee Corso: Washington
Kirk Herbstreit: No Pick (Calling Game)