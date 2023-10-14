ESPN College GameDay Week 7 picks for Oregon-Washington, Notre Dame-USC, and more

And we’re off and running on the seventh full college football Saturday of the year.

To start the day ESPN’s College Gameday, which did their telecast from Seattle for the big Oregon vs. Washington game tonight, did their picks for the day’s biggest games.

Who will win out west as Oregon and Washington meet for the final time as Pac-12 rivals? (They’ll of course take their rivalry to the Big Ten next year)

Who does the show like to win Notre Dame’s clash with rival USC?

And what other games might bring about an upset this college football weekend?

Actor and comedian Joel McHale joined the crew to share his picks as well.

Here is what the College Gameday staff predicted in their weekly picks segment on Saturday.

USA TODAY SPORTS

Desmond Howard: Wyoming

Pat McAfee: Air Force

Joel McHale: Air Force

Lee Corso: Air Force

Kirk Herbstreit: Air Force

Miami at North Carolina (-3)

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Desmond Howard: North Carolina

Pat McAfee: North Carolina

Joel McHale: North Carolina

Lee Corso: North Carolina

Kirk Herbstreit: North Carolina

NC State at Duke (-3.5)

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Desmond Howard: NC State

Pat McAfee: NC State

Joel McHale: NC State

Lee Corso: Duke

Kirk Herbstreit: Duke

Iowa at Wisconsin (-9.5)

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Desmond Howard: Wisconsin

Pat McAfee: Wisconsin

Joel McHale: Iowa

Lee Corso: Wisconsin

Kirk Herbstreit: Wisconsin

Missouri at Kentucky (-2.5)

Desmond Howard: Mizzou

Pat McAfee: Kentucky

Joel McHale: Mizzou

Lee Corso: Kentucky

Kirk Herbstreit: Kentucky

Auburn at LSU (-11)

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Desmond Howard: LSU

Pat McAfee: LSU

Joel McHale: LSU

Lee Corso: LSU

Kirk Herbstreit: LSU

Texas A&M at Tennessee (-3)

USA TODAY SPORTS

Desmond Howard: Tennessee

Pat McAfee: Texas A&M

Joel McHale: Tennessee

Lee Corso: Tennessee

Kirk Herbstreit: Tennessee

UCLA at Oregon State (-3.5)

Desmond Howard: Oregon State

Pat McAfee: Oregon State

Joel McHale: Oregon State

Lee Corso: UCLA

Kirk Herbstreit: UCLA

USC at Notre Dame (-2.5)

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Desmond Howard: USC

Pat McAfee: Notre Dame

Joel McHale: Notre Dame

Lee Corso: USC

Kirk Herbstreit: USC

Arizona at Washington State (-7.5)

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Desmond Howard: Arizona

Pat McAfee: Arizona

Joel McHale: Washington State

Lee Corso: Washington State

Kirk Herbstreit: Washington State

Oregon at Washington (-3)

Zachary BonDurant-USA TODAY Sports

Desmond Howard: Washington

Pat McAfee: Washington

Joel McHale: Washington

Lee Corso: Washington

Kirk Herbstreit: No Pick (Calling Game)

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire