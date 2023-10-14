Advertisement

ESPN College GameDay Week 7 picks for Oregon-Washington, Notre Dame-USC, and more

Nick Shepkowski
·2 min read

And we’re off and running on the seventh full college football Saturday of the year.

To start the day ESPN’s College Gameday, which did their telecast from Seattle for the big Oregon vs. Washington game tonight, did their picks for the day’s biggest games.

Who will win out west as Oregon and Washington meet for the final time as Pac-12 rivals?  (They’ll of course take their rivalry to the Big Ten next year)

Who does the show like to win Notre Dame’s clash with rival USC?

And what other games might bring about an upset this college football weekend?

Actor and comedian Joel McHale joined the crew to share his picks as well.

Here is what the College Gameday staff predicted in their weekly picks segment on Saturday.

Wyoming at Air Force (-11)

USA TODAY SPORTS
Desmond Howard: Wyoming
Pat McAfee: Air Force
Joel McHale: Air Force
Lee Corso: Air Force
Kirk Herbstreit: Air Force

Miami at North Carolina (-3)

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Desmond Howard: North Carolina
Pat McAfee: North Carolina
Joel McHale: North Carolina
Lee Corso: North Carolina
Kirk Herbstreit: North Carolina

NC State at Duke (-3.5)

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Desmond Howard: NC State
Pat McAfee: NC State
Joel McHale: NC State
Lee Corso: Duke
Kirk Herbstreit: Duke

Iowa at Wisconsin (-9.5)

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Desmond Howard: Wisconsin
Pat McAfee: Wisconsin
Joel McHale: Iowa
Lee Corso: Wisconsin
Kirk Herbstreit: Wisconsin

Missouri at Kentucky (-2.5)

Desmond Howard: Mizzou
Pat McAfee: Kentucky
Joel McHale: Mizzou
Lee Corso: Kentucky
Kirk Herbstreit: Kentucky

Auburn at LSU (-11)

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Desmond Howard: LSU
Pat McAfee: LSU
Joel McHale: LSU
Lee Corso: LSU
Kirk Herbstreit: LSU

Texas A&M at Tennessee (-3)

USA TODAY SPORTS
Desmond Howard: Tennessee
Pat McAfee: Texas A&M
Joel McHale: Tennessee
Lee Corso: Tennessee
Kirk Herbstreit: Tennessee

UCLA at Oregon State (-3.5)

Desmond Howard: Oregon State
Pat McAfee: Oregon State
Joel McHale: Oregon State
Lee Corso: UCLA
Kirk Herbstreit: UCLA

USC at Notre Dame (-2.5)

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
Desmond Howard: USC
Pat McAfee: Notre Dame
Joel McHale: Notre Dame
Lee Corso: USC
Kirk Herbstreit: USC

Arizona at Washington State (-7.5)

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
Desmond Howard: Arizona
Pat McAfee: Arizona
Joel McHale: Washington State
Lee Corso: Washington State
Kirk Herbstreit: Washington State

Oregon at Washington (-3)

Zachary BonDurant-USA TODAY Sports
Desmond Howard: Washington
Pat McAfee: Washington
Joel McHale: Washington
Lee Corso: Washington
Kirk Herbstreit: No Pick (Calling Game)

