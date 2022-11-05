ESPN College Gameday Week 10 picks: UGA-Tennessee, Alabama-LSU, Notre Dame-Clemson and more!

It’s one of college football’s biggest Saturdays of the year highlighted by the top two teams in the AP poll as Georgia hosts Tennessee this afternoon. Other games will have a major impact in deciding division and conference championships like when LSU hosts Alabama tonight. Notre Dame‘s biggest home game of the 2022 season takes place this evening as well when they try to ruin undefeated Clemson‘s College Football Playoff hopes.

How will these marquee matchups along with the other big games on this college football Saturday go? The ESPN College Gameday crew was in Athens, Georgia ahead of the Dawgs and Vols showdown and picked these games among others. Here’s what the College Gameday crew and special guest Luke Bryan see happening Saturday:

UCF at Memphis:

Everyone picked UCF over Memphis

Iowa at Purdue

The entire panel picked Purdue to beat Iowa.

Baylor at Oklahoma

One pick on the panel went the way of Oklahoma while the other four picked Baylor

Oklahoma State at Kansas

Desmond Howard chose the hometown Jayhawks to win while the other four chose Oklahoma State to bounce back after losing 48-0 at Kansas State last week.

Texas at Kansas State

