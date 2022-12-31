ESPN’s College GameDay selects winner of Ohio State vs Georgia and the other College Football Playoff game

The Buckeyes and Bulldogs will have to wait until prime time for them to find out who will play for a National Championship in about two weeks. ESPN’s College GameDay had a choice between the two semi-final games and chose Ohio State taking on Georgia in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

It was an expanded crew selecting the games as David Pollack, Jesse Palmer and Joey Galloway joined Desmond Howard, Lee Corso Pat McAfee and Kirk Herbstreit in selecting who will win the College Football Playoff games this afternoon. Find out below who picked who to win the biggest games of this season starting off with the OSU and UGA matchup. (Herbstreit did not pick this game due to calling it.)

Jesse Palmer - Georgia

Joey Galloway - Ohio State

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 28: The Ohio State Buckeyes practice at Mercedes Benz Stadium for the 2022 CFP Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at on December 31, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Jason Parkhurst/Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl)

Jesse Palmer - Georgia

Desmond Howard - Georgia

Pat McAfee - Georgia

Lee Corso - Ohio State

Michigan vs TCU

Palmer – UM

Galloway – UM

Pollack – UM

Howard – UM

McAfee – UM

Corso – UM

Herbstreit – UM

