ESPN’s College GameDay selects Championship Weekend winners
The final weekend of the regular season is upon us, it went quick didn’t it? The Irish are at home, watching what happens today, hoping for some chaos to happen to sneak into the College Football Playoff for the second consecutive season. The feel is different, especially after Brian Kelly left and Marcus Freeman is set to take over. Notre Dame needs chaos and if you take a look below, see if Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Lee Corso and guest Zac Brown select as winner.
Northern Illinois vs Kent State
Howard – NIU
Corso – NIU
Herbsteit – KSU
Brown – NIU
Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
ULL vs Appalachian State
Howard – ULL
Corso – ULL
Herbsteit – App. St.
Brown – ULL
Head Coach Billy Napier on the sideline as the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns take on Georgia State at Cajun Field in Lafayette, LA. Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021.
Cajuns Vs Georgia State H2 3938
San Diego State vs Utah State
Howard – SDSU
Corso – SDSU
Herbsteit – SDSU
Brown – SDSU
Nov 26, 2021; Carson, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs offensive lineman Alama Uluave (72) celebrates after the game against the Boise State Broncos at Dignity Health Sports Park. San Diego State defeated Boise State 27-16. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Pittsburgh vs Wake Forest
Howard – Pitt
Corso – WF
Herbsteit – WF
Brown – Pitt
Credit: William Howard-USA TODAY Sports
Cincinnati vs Houston
Howard – Cincy
Corso – Houston
Herbsteit – Cincy
Brown – Cincy
University of Cincinnati’s wide receiver Chris Scott (80) and head coach Luke Fickell, and quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) celebrate the Bearcats’ first touchdown of the game over Tulane University at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans Saturday, October 30, 2021.
Uc Tulane13
Baylor vs Oklahoma State
Howard – Ok. St.
Corso – Ok. St.
Herbsteit – Ok. St.
Brown – Ok. St.
Nov 27, 2021; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys defensive end Collin Oliver (30) and defensive end Brock Martin (9) celebrate after defeating the Oklahoma Sooners at Boone Pickens Stadium. Oklahoma State won 37-33. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports
Iowa vs Michigan
Howard – UM
Corso – UM
Herbsteit – UM
Brown – UM
Michigan wide receiver A.J. Henning (3) scores a touchdown against Ohio State during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021.
Georgia vs Alabama
Howard – UGA
Corso – Bama
Herbsteit – UGA
Brown – UGA
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
