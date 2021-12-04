ESPN’s College GameDay selects Championship Weekend winners

The final weekend of the regular season is upon us, it went quick didn’t it? The Irish are at home, watching what happens today, hoping for some chaos to happen to sneak into the College Football Playoff for the second consecutive season. The feel is different, especially after Brian Kelly left and Marcus Freeman is set to take over. Notre Dame needs chaos and if you take a look below, see if Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Lee Corso and guest Zac Brown select as winner.

Northern Illinois vs Kent State

Howard – NIU

Corso – NIU

Herbsteit – KSU

Brown – NIU

Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

ULL vs Appalachian State

Howard – ULL

Corso – ULL

Herbsteit – App. St.

Brown – ULL

Head Coach Billy Napier on the sideline as the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns take on Georgia State at Cajun Field in Lafayette, LA. Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021.

Cajuns Vs Georgia State H2 3938

San Diego State vs Utah State

Howard – SDSU

Corso – SDSU

Herbsteit – SDSU

Brown – SDSU

Nov 26, 2021; Carson, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs offensive lineman Alama Uluave (72) celebrates after the game against the Boise State Broncos at Dignity Health Sports Park. San Diego State defeated Boise State 27-16. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh vs Wake Forest

Howard – Pitt

Corso – WF

Herbsteit – WF

Brown – Pitt

Credit: William Howard-USA TODAY Sports

Cincinnati vs Houston

Howard – Cincy

Corso – Houston

Herbsteit – Cincy

Brown – Cincy

University of Cincinnati’s wide receiver Chris Scott (80) and head coach Luke Fickell, and quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) celebrate the Bearcats’ first touchdown of the game over Tulane University at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans Saturday, October 30, 2021.

Uc Tulane13

Baylor vs Oklahoma State

Howard – Ok. St.

Corso – Ok. St.

Herbsteit – Ok. St.

Brown – Ok. St.

Nov 27, 2021; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys defensive end Collin Oliver (30) and defensive end Brock Martin (9) celebrate after defeating the Oklahoma Sooners at Boone Pickens Stadium. Oklahoma State won 37-33. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

Iowa vs Michigan

Howard – UM

Corso – UM

Herbsteit – UM

Brown – UM

Michigan wide receiver A.J. Henning (3) scores a touchdown against Ohio State during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021.

Georgia vs Alabama

Howard – UGA

Corso – Bama

Herbsteit – UGA

Brown – UGA

Georgia Bulldogs

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

1

1