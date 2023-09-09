ESPN College GameDay reveals picks for Alabama vs. Texas

College GameDay was in Tuscaloosa, Alabama today for the 17th time in Alabama football history. The Tide take on the Texas Longhorns this evening in a match-up of two of college football’s most notable blue bloods. Alabama enters the game as a seven-point favorite with both sides having legitimate national title aspirations.

It will also be Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian’s first trip back to Alabama since leaving the OC role after the 2020 national championship. It is without a doubt the biggest game of Sark’s Texas tenure to date as he is seeking that marquee win to hang his hat on.

A lot of people are split on what is to be expected from today’s game, including the College GameDay crew. Joe Namath and Pat McAfee are both rolling with the Tide today while Desmond Howard and Lee Corso are both rocking with the Longhorns. We are in for an epic one today.

Joe Namath and Pat McAfee take Alabama, Des takes Texas… Coach is rolling with the Longhorns. pic.twitter.com/BIWRsHUFz9 — AJ Spurr (@SpurrFM) September 9, 2023

