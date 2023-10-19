ESPN College GameDay reveals guest picker for Ohio State vs. Penn State and you’re going to love it

If you haven’t heard, there’s a fairly sizeable matchup in the Big Ten on Saturday. Two top ten teams are set to rumble this weekend when Penn State travels to Columbus to take on Ohio State in the ‘Shoe at high noon.

And since it’s easily the biggest game on the college football schedule for Week 8, there’s going to be some visitors coming to the banks of the Olentangy. Not only will Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff be there, but so too will ESPN’s College GameDay.

As it the tradition, the show that’s been a staple of Saturday mornings for the college football season will have a guest picker for the home team, and the crew has been to Ohio Stadium so much, you’d think that the ideas are running dry.

Not so.

EPSN just announced the guest picker for this Saturday and it will be a guy who is still of college age and could have easily been slinging the rock around for Ohio State this season. Instead, he’s doing some pretty solid work as the staring quarterback for the Houston Texans. That’s right, the celebrity guest picker that’s going to be waiving the scarlet and gray flag on the set is none other than former Heisman finalist, C.J. Stroud.

An Ohio State star is coming back to Columbus 👏 See ya Saturday, @CJ7STROUD! pic.twitter.com/50vg5j9hmM — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 19, 2023

This is some pretty fantastic news and something that I’m not sure we saw coming. Either way, you can bet that Ryan Day will embrace having Stroud on campus and so will OSU fans and ESPN.

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on X.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire